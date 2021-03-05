BBQ restaurant - Hank Daddy's Barbecue - wins 2nd place for their Nashville Hot Sauce at prestigious American National Barbecue & Grilling Association (NBBQA) Awards of Excellence

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The NBBQA Awards are a long-running and highly coveted American award series that recognizes the best-of-the-best of BBQ products sold in stores or online. Going up against products developed by some of America's top pit masters, BBQ's best kept secret north of the border has given our American neighbours something to talk about!

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 NBBQA announced award winners during their online Awards of Excellence Ceremony. Hank Daddy's Barbecue Nashville Hot Sauce took home the 2nd place award in the Sauce category for best Vinegar Spicy BBQ Sauce.

Starting out serving authentic Kanas City Style BBQ in Toronto from a food truck in 2009, Hank Daddy's Barbecue now has a trendy, fun and casual dine-in/takeout spot just north of the city in Vaughan that is a must try for BBQ fans and foodies alike! From house-made authentic Kanas City Competition Style brisket, ribs, wings, pulled pork and corn bread alongside an impressive line-up of Bourbon, Hank Daddy's Barbecue is the real deal when it comes to authentic BBQ.

Aside from their Dang Good Q® their line-up of original bottled BBQ sauces including their award winning Nashville Hot Sauce is available for purchase in store or online.

Hank Daddy's Barbecue Pit Master and Owner Frank Caputo, worked in the financial industry for over two decades before discovering his love for barbecue. He traveled all over the Southern US visiting different restaurants and training with barbecue legends. Frank was a Certified Barbecue Judge for the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) and a Trained Judge for the Memphis Barbecue Network (MBN).

SOURCE Hank Daddy’s Barbecue

For further information: Frank Caputo, Hank Daddy's Barbecue, Tel: 905-417-4545 ext 102, Email: [email protected], hankdaddysbbq.com

Related Links

www.hankdaddysbbq.com

