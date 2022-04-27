bbno$, DJ Shub & Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Haviah Mighty, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Tesher join the list of performers at The 51st Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast

Special appearances by Andrew Phung, Bilal Baig, Chris Bosh, Donovan Woods, Faouzia, National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Roxane Bruneau, Tia Wood, TOBi and more, broadcast live on CBC, Sunday, May 15

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the complete list of performers and presenters set to take The 2022 JUNO Awards stage. This year's show, hosted by Simu Liu, will broadcast live from Budweiser Stage on Sunday, May 15 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT nationwide on CBC TV, CBC Radio One and CBC Music, and streamed live on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos, and CBC Music's Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.

The evening will feature 11 unforgettable performances under the stars from artists including: west-coast rap sensation and five-time JUNO Award nominee bbno$ (TikTok JUNO Fan Choice & Rap Single of the Year Presented by ADVANCE - Canada's Black Music Business Collective); The Godfather of PowWowStep, DJ Shub (Contemporary Indigenous Artist Or Group Of The Year Presented by Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada) & JUNO nominated Canadian hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Contemporary Indigenous Artist Or Group Of The Year Presented by Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada), 2022 JUNO nominee and Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class alumni Haviah Mighty (Rap Album of the Year); past JUNO-Award nominee Lauren Spencer-Smith, who will perform her Platinum hit single "Fingers Crossed" and will also present; plus sonic globe-trotter and first-time JUNO Nominee Tesher (Breakthrough Artist of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, The Government of Canada, and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters) performing some of his international hits including "Jalebi Baby."

Award-winning recording artist and world-renowned Broadway, television, film and fashion icon, Deborah Cox , will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 2022 JUNO Awards. Toronto Raptors alumni, NBA Hall of Famer, author, and music producer, Chris Bosh, will make his debut on The JUNO Awards stage to induct Cox for her tremendous contributions to Canadian music. To celebrate the milestone, Cox will perform a medley of her chart-topping hits during her inductee award presentation and performance presented by TD Bank Group.

Full press release here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]