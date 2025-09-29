bb.q Chicken Canada Marks Successful Completion of 'Wings to Korea' Campaign

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - bb.q Chicken Canada has successfully concluded its first-ever bb.q Adventure: Wings to Korea campaign, a powerful initiative designed to connect Canadians with authentic Korean culture. The campaign drew more than 5,000 entries in just three weeks, receiving tremendous response nationwide.

Winners of the bb.q Chicken “Wings to Korea” campaign gathered in Seoul, South Korea, for a cultural immersion tour (CNW Group/bb.q Chicken)

From June 16 to July 6, customers across Canada were invited to enter the Wings to Korea sweepstakes for a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to South Korea, the birthplace of authentic Korean Fried Chicken. The campaign was more than a contest; it was an opportunity for Canadians to explore the rich heritage and vibrant food scene that has made Korean culture a global phenomenon.

One winner shared their experience, saying,

"This opportunity has been unforgettable. bb.q Chicken not only offered a chance to explore Korea, but also showed how a brand can connect people to culture. As a Canadian, I've developed a deeper interest in Korean culture thanks to bb.q Chicken, and I truly feel the brand is making a positive impact in our community. I'm excited to see what they do next."

"The 'Wings to Korea' campaign was about more than just a prize; it was an opportunity to share the spirit of Korean culture with our Canadian fans," said Joohyun Kim, CEO of bb.q Chicken Canada. "We believe food serves as a powerful bridge between cultures, and this campaign reflects our mission of bringing a taste of Korea to Canada. Moving forward, we plan to create more campaigns like this--driven by our passion to go beyond being a restaurant brand and serve as cultural ambassadors, building even closer connections with our Canadian fans."

This Wings to Korea campaign was jointly led by bb.q Chicken's global headquarters and its Canadian division, underscoring the brand's commitment to international engagement. The campaign also demonstrated strong local engagement, reaching over 679,500 users on social media and generating significant interest at participating locations across Canada. bb.q Chicken currently operates over 50 locations across Canada and is firmly committed to promoting authentic Korean fried chicken and culture to audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit https://bbqchickenca.com/events/ or follow bb.q Chicken Canada on Instagram at @bbqchicken_ca .

Media Contact: Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager, bb.q Chicken Canada, [email protected]