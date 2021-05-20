BayWa r.e. to unite with Polar Racking to distribute 'Made for Canada' racking for the ground mount market

Polar Racking designs, engineers, and manufactures industry-leading racking solutions ­­­­ . Their long history in the industry allows them to offer leading technical support and service to a wide range of customers. Polar Racking's experienced team of solar professionals will work closely with BayWa r.e.'s network of installers to handle the challenges of installing in Canada's diverse and challenging ground and climatic conditions. Their PRU-D ground mount racking is ideal for contractors needing a quickly deployable ground mount solution that is built to last.

"We are excited to be partnering with Polar Racking Inc. and look forward to carrying a great Canadian product," said Matthew Lannigan, Chief Commercial Office for BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc. "Polar Racking has a great reputation in the market, and we're excited to welcome them to our family of vendor partners."

"Polar is proud to be working with BayWa r.e. to distribute our pre-engineered small ground mount product, PRU-D," said Vishal Lala, Managing Director, Polar Racking, "PRU-D comes with a pre-stamped structural package and foundation guide, UL classification for Canada and the United States, simple wire management, and a high-quality design that installers and owners can depend on."

The Polar Racking PRU-D system is in stock and available through the BayWa r.e. online store (https://solarshop.baywa-re.ca/ecommerce/g/polar-racking-89).

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a US$19.6 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc. is a leading Canadian distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit https://solar-distribution.baywa-re.ca/en/

About Polar Racking

Polar Racking is a North American leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of PV mounting systems in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. The company has a diversified portfolio of rooftop, ground mount, and carport products for the residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets. With over 360 MW of PV mounting systems installed in North America and a pipeline of ~1,000 MW, Polar Racking is focused on developing innovative racking solutions that enable our clients to build and own systems at the lowest installed cost per kWh. For more information visit: www.polarracking.com

Media Contacts

Misty Chioffe

BayWa r.e.

[email protected]

+1 949 383 7915

Janet Janzen

Polar Racking

[email protected]

+1 416-860-6722 ext. 131

SOURCE BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc.