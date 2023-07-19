Baylis Medical Technologies Announces Delivery of 100 Baylis V4C-560 Ventilators to Aid Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylis Medical Technologies Inc., a Canadian-based medical device company that specializes in radiology and neurosurgery, is proud to announce the successful delivery of 100 Baylis V4C-560 Ventilators, equipped with the V4C-O2E Oxygen Mixer, to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

In January, Baylis Medical Technologies signed an agreement with Maple Hope Foundation to service, at no charge, ventilators supplied by the Government of Canada and to help facilitate their shipment to Ukraine. Baylis Medical Technologies also donated 100 V4C-O2E Oxygen Mixers and additional ventilator accessories.

Maple Hope Foundation, a registered Canadian non-profit organization providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine since 2014, collaborated closely with Baylis Medical Technologies to facilitate the delivery of the ventilators. The Foundation is also working with other organizations to provide equipment and on-the-ground personnel to support medical relief efforts in the region.

Kris Shah, President of Baylis Medical Technologies, emphasized the importance of aiding patients in their time of need: "It is a key component of our company's core values to help patients in their most vulnerable moments, especially during times of conflict when access to medical equipment is limited. Our recent donation reflects our commitment to bridging the gap and providing life-saving medical support to those in need."

The Baylis V4C-560 ventilator was selected for its well-established reputation for reliability and familiarity within the medical community, as well as its portability. The inclusion of the Baylis-developed V4C-O2E Oxygen Mixer and additional accessories will enhance the ventilators' clinical utility.

Neil Godara, Vice President and General Manager at Baylis Medical Technologies underscored the urgency of the situation: "As the conflict continues, the need for medical equipment and supplies is more urgent than ever. We are dedicated to providing assistance to those affected by the crisis. By supplying vital medical equipment, we hope to alleviate the suffering of those caught in the midst of this conflict and support their path to recovery."

The Baylis V4C-560 ventilators were inspected, serviced, and configured by Baylis Medical Technologies to ensure immediate deployment upon arrival.

Baylis Medical Technologies' donation is providing critical respiratory care while also exemplifying its core value of corporate social responsibility by making a positive impact on communities that need it most. Baylis V4C-560 Ventilators and V4C-O2E Oxygen Mixers have also been donated to India, Nepal, and Pakistan to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

About Baylis Medical Technologies

Baylis Medical Technologies is a leader in conceiving, developing, producing, and distributing state-of-the-art medical devices in the fields of interventional radiology and neurosurgery. Headquartered in Canada, our clinical solutions help improve the lives of people around the world. During COVID-19, Baylis Medical worked with Ventilators for Canadians to manufacture 10,000 ventilators for the Government of Canada to aid in pandemic response efforts. For more information, visit www.baylismedtech.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

PRM-00883 © Baylis Medical Technologies Inc., 2023. The Baylis Medical Technologies logo is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. in the USA and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CAUTION: Federal Law (USA) restricts the use of these devices to or by the order of a physician. Before use, consult product labels and Instructions for Use for Indications for Use, Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions, Adverse Events and Directions.

