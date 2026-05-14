Baylin Announces Voting Results from the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each matter presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 117,230,568 common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 76.6% of the number of common shares outstanding at the record date for the Meeting. All votes were conducted by ballot. Matter 3 was approved by disinterested vote in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Matter 1: Election of Directors

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee Votes in Favour Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Leighton Carroll 115,503,721 99.90 118,273 0.10 Janice Davis 114,364,670 98.91 1,257,324 1.09 Bejoy Pankajakshan 115,511,121 99.90 110,873 0.10 Barry Reiter 115,500,721 99.90 121,273 0.10 Jeffrey Royer 115,499,721 99.89 122,273 0.11 David Saska 114,382,996 98.93 1,238,998 1.07 Donald Simmonds 114,381,996 98.93 1,239,998 1.07

Matter 2: Appointment of Auditors

RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage 115,569,677 98.74 1,477,483 1.26

Matter 3: Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan - Unallocated Awards

The shareholders passed the Equity Plan (Unallocated Entitlements) Resolution authorizing the Company to continue to grant unallocated awards (options, rights and other entitlement) under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan for a further period of three years, all as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Disinterested Votes in Favour Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 112,157,347 98.86 1,292,598 1.14

ABOUT BAYLIN

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information, please contact: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]