CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Bayer Crop Science Canada announced the launch of Raxil® Rise, a new cereal seed treatment that offers powerful, broad-spectrum control against seed-and soil-borne diseases. Raxil Rise builds off 25 years of trusted performance from Raxil, the number one cereal seed treatment brand* in Western Canada.

"Raxil Rise demonstrates Bayer's continued commitment to Canadian farmers," says Bryan Bryson, Bayer Crop Science Marketing Portfolio Lead for Crop Protection in Western Canada. "Given the unpredictability of farming, seed treatments are a critical step to maximize the yield and quality of your seed investments, but they need be simple to use and effective—which is where Raxil shines. We're proud to offer an enhanced disease product with Raxil Rise that delivers the best-in-class application experience farmers expect."

Key highlights of Raxil Rise:

Enhanced broad-spectrum seed-and soil-borne disease control : Raxil Rise leverages the addition of penflufen (7), for enhanced protection against yield-robbing diseases, like true loose smut and Fusarium

: Raxil Rise leverages the addition of penflufen (7), for enhanced protection against yield-robbing diseases, like true loose smut and Fusarium Micro-dispersion formulation and enhanced coverage : Bayer's formulation ensures a best-in-class application experience, including excellent seed coverage, outstanding flowability in varying temperatures, and low dust-off, along with an enriched colour for confident coverage you can see

: Bayer's formulation ensures a best-in-class application experience, including excellent seed coverage, outstanding flowability in varying temperatures, and low dust-off, along with an enriched colour for confident coverage you can see Four disease-fighting active ingredients: Raxil Rise uses four fungicidal actives for complete contact and systemic disease protection, including Penflufen (7), Tebuconazole (3), Prothioconazole (3) and Metalaxyl (4)

"There's been a need for enhanced disease control in cereals, specifically with Fusarium, and true loose smut (TLS) in barley," says Rory Cranston, Bayer Crop Science Canada's Cereals Technical Strategy Lead. "With the evolution of the Raxil brand, we've added the active ingredient penflufen (group 7) to boost its effectiveness against yield-robbing diseases. Using micro dispersion technology, it ensures each seed receives the best coverage possible with our enhanced pink colourant, so you can be confident that you're covered. It also dries quickly and stays there throughout the treating, auguring and seeding process."

This spring, Bayer conducted more than 100 pre-commercial Raxil Rise trials across Western Canada with growers, seed treaters and agronomists. "When it came to treating, (Raxil Rise) was easy to use, flowed well, coverage was excellent and there (were) no issues with flaking or gumming up treating or seeding equipment," said Emily Barteaux, an Independent Agronomist with 305 Agronomy who trialed Raxil Rise this year. "Overall, really impressed with how it handles in comparison to the top tier experience we expect after using Raxil PRO for so long."

Raxil Rise is available for purchase in the 2026 growing season. Visit www.RaxilRise.ca for more information.

