Bay Street Bull Returns with New 2020 Print and Digital Schedule

Moving forward, Bay Street Bull is proud to release an updated 2020 media kit outlining plans for the remainder of the year, exciting new initiatives, and additional distribution partners. Building on the success of the previous two digital issues, the Fall issue will also be presented through an engaging digital-only format that highlights food and drink culture through the lens of the hospitality business community while the following Women Who Win and How I Did It issues will mark Bay Street Bull's return to print.

"While navigating the past several months hasn't been easy for anybody, the Rathnelly Group Media team and Bay Street Bull have found strength in its ongoing commitment to excellence through storytelling that highlights Canada's successes, even when they were especially hard to see," says Publisher, David King. "As a multi-media company that was founded on the platform of a single traditional magazine, adaptability has been part of our foundation from day one. While we may have stepped away from print for a short while, rest assured that as we return to it, we'll do so in a more thoughtful and impactful way than ever before."

Key highlights and updates made to the remainder of Bay Street Bull's 2020 schedule and offerings include:

Fall Food, Drink, & Entertaining issue focusing on the culture of hospitality and presented in a digital-only format.





'Women Who Lead' print issue in September with a special emphasis on innovative female founders, Small Business Month, and Mental Health Awareness Week.





Winter print issue in November with a special emphasis on Diversity Awareness Month, "The Upgrade" Holiday gift guide, and the annual 'How I Did It' editorial package.





Bay Street Bull 's first podcast on business leadership and entrepreneurship with interviews conducted by Editor-in-Chief, Lance Chung .





's first podcast on business leadership and entrepreneurship with interviews conducted by Editor-in-Chief, . New digital distribution partners including GoTrain (Metrolinx) and Apple News to further amplify Bay Street Bull's digital reach.

"COVID-19 has challenged our business in many ways, but it has also forced us to innovate and grow. We are very excited for our return to print this fall and to present a suite of new digital offerings (from our very first podcast to new strategic distribution partners) that will continue building on our editorial foundation as a leading media organization in Canada," says Editor-in-Chief, Lance Chung.

Partnership opportunities in the updated media kit are presented in a refreshing new way that underscores Bay Street Bull's platform diversity. Partners are invited to explore the Watch (video + digital), Listen (podcast + digital), and Learn (print + digital) partnership opportunities, with the option to customize with a la carte add-ons as well.

Available across Canada and online, Bay Street Bull focuses on today's most inspiring leaders, with past interviews featuring Sir Richard Branson, Lady Gaga, Masai Ujiri, Meghan Markle, Robert DeNiro, Whitney Wolfe Herd, and more. With five months remaining in 2020, the mission remains the same: to highlight Canadian business excellence.

