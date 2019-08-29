Bay Street Bull debuts fall Entertainment issue featuring Marvel's first Asian superhero, Simu Liu

"I've always had a special attachment to superheroes," says Liu. "The fact that we now have an Asian character who is among that pantheon, and not in an auxiliary way but really his own character with his own movie, is extremely profound."

In the interview, the Canadian actor discusses the immigrant experience, representation in popular culture, and taking on the biggest role of his life.

"Championing diversity and celebrating Canadian talent continue to be core pillars at Bay Street Bull. As an actor that has redefined the media landscape, Simu Liu was the perfect choice for the cover of our Entertainment issue," says Editor-in-Chief, Lance Chung. "He represents a part of the Canadian immigrant diaspora, and we could not be more excited to see him take on one of the biggest stages in the world as he continues to advocate for equality and representation in film."

