Bay Street Bull Debuts Business Leadership Podcast Mission Critical

"We are so excited to introduce our very first podcast to the world," says Chung. "It is part of our ongoing progression as a multimedia company to offer our audience new and dynamic ways to engage with our brand and content. Mission Critical offers an intimate and unique experience to get personal with today's most inspiring leaders who are defining their communities and redefining the status quo."

Listeners will be able to hear directly from today's most respected leaders and distill key learnings that pertain to each guest's area of expertise. Mission Critical will debut with Clearbanc co-founder and Dragon's Den investor, Michele Romanow, as the show's first guest in a half-hour format. Additional guests in season one include actor and Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan; BlueDot CEO, Dr. Kamran Khan; GOODEE founders Byron and Dexter Peart; G Adventures founder, Bruce Poon Tip; and more.

Mission Critical will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and anywhere you listen to podcasts with new episodes released every Thursday starting October 1st.

