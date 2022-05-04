Bay of Fundy Herring Industry Proposes Sustainability Plan

TRURO, NS, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - (Bay of Fundy) - The Bay of Fundy Herring Industry, in collaboration with the Herring Science Council, today unveiled a plan to sustain and rebuild the herring stocks in the Bay of Fundy. The plan calls for a reduction of the TAC for the 2022 fishing season to 25,000 metric tons ("mt") from 35,000 mt, representing a decrease of 30% from the previous year and 50% over the past five years. The plan also calls for increased management measures and scientific support by industry.

"Our fishery recognizes the need for caution and to promote stock revitalization, and we're prepared to reduce the TAC to 25,000 mt from 35,000 mt for the 2022 fishing year" says Noël Després, President of Comeau Seafoods Ltd. in Saulnierville. "The industry's plan reflects our commitment to the stock, is based in science, and allows us to continue to support our communities."

As part of its ongoing management of the stock over the past decade, the industry has developed a suite of voluntary management measures to support rebuilding. These include closures of major spawning grounds, seasonal and weekend closures and increased protection for juvenile fish. While these measures have been challenging for the viability of the industry, they were developed by industry and continue to have its full support.

But the industry is prepared to go further to ensure that the stock is fully rebuilt. "Our rebuilding efforts are showing signs of success, although it's going a little slower than what we were anticipating" says Tony Hooper of Connors Bros, based in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick. "We've collectively invested millions of dollars in automation, fish utilization and product quality because we have confidence in this fishery and we're committed to it."

Nonetheless, Hooper notes that when TAC cuts are made too quickly, they present significant challenges: "Here at Connors we can deal with a certain level of change in the TAC from year to year, but we can't change our inputs and products overnight. It's difficult to keep the plant viable if we see drastic cuts in the TAC on short notice."

In addition to further management measures for stock protection and scientific analysis, the industry plan also calls for a brief pause in the implementation of a modelling process for TAC decisions, called Management Strategy Evaluation. Tim Kaiser of Scotia Garden Seafood Inc. is hopeful that the model can be improved: "We're optimistic that MSE will be a valuable tool for making sound and informed decisions for the Bay of Fundy herring fishery, but more work needs to be done before it can be implemented. We're seeing inconsistencies in the model and the best thing we can do now is to take a brief pause, get back to the table and resolve these issues before making long-term decisions for the fishery."

Kaiser adds, "the pandemic has created barriers in having the discussions and the level of review that a decision of this importance deserves."

Sherman D'Eon, of Cape Breeze Seafoods in Port Latoure, Nova Scotia, adds "we believe that this proposed harvest level will allow the industry to continue to operate and allow a bit more time to evaluate and resolve the numerous uncertainties surrounding this new model and to determine whether continued sustainability and management measures are working."

The plan is receiving strong support from other fisheries. Melanie Sonnenburg of the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association comments: "The Bay of Fundy herring is a key suppler of bait for our members and many other lobster, crab and halibut fisheries based in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. We're going to see serious disruptions in Grand Manan and elsewhere if the TAC for the Bay of Fundy herring is set lower than 25,000 mt. I don't see where our sectors will find the millions of pounds of bait we need on such short notice."

The Bay of Fundy herring fishery opens in several weeks and industry is asking that the Minister and the Department support the plan and proposed next steps.

