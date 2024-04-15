TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Ready, set….sale! One of the country's most anticipated and iconic shopping events begins today at Hudson's Bay. Get ready to shop the LOWEST prices of the season at the famous Bay Days shopping event in-store and online at TheBay.com starting April 18th running through to May 5th. Customers can shop door crashers, points offers, and an array of MEGA savings on women's, men's, kids, home and beauty items. For those ready to take advantage of the best sales available - Hudson's Bay Reward members get 'early access' for two days ahead of the official Bay Days start, beginning tomorrow.

BAY DAYS ARE BACK AT HUDSON'S BAY (CNW Group/The Bay) BAY DAYS ARE BACK AT HUDSON'S BAY (CNW Group/The Bay) BAY DAYS ARE BACK AT HUDSON'S BAY (CNW Group/The Bay)

UNBEATABLE DOOR CRASHERS

Each and every day reveals a new and different doorcrasher: amazing deals on key items that are available while quantities last.

BAY DAYS MUST-HAVE DEALS

Not sure where to start? Hudson's Bay has shortlisted some of the top offers, from brands like SMEG, GlucksteinHome, M.A.C, Clinique, Calvin Klein, Good American, Levi's, and the newly arrived Cat & Jack, a Target brand, and many, many more.

WOMEN'S

Time for a wardrobe refresh with $79.99 dresses by Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger . Plus, up to 40% off other dresses by Gabby Skye, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and more.

Plus, up to 40% off other dresses by Gabby Skye, and more. 40% off women's fashion from Vero Moda , Dex, Venice Love , Karen Scott , Calvin Klein and DKNY. Plus $ 19.99 Vero Moda knitwear, sweaters, knits and blouses .

from , Dex, , , and DKNY. Plus $ . Up to 40% off women's denim by Buffalo, GUESS and Levi's, and 25% off Good American. Plus, $59.99 Levi's women's jeans.

by Buffalo, GUESS and Levi's, and Plus, Step into style with 40% off women's shoes by Nine West, Rockport , Naturaliser, Calvin Klein and up to 30% off select activewear styles from Nike, Puma, Adidas, Sketchers and Keds.

by Nine West, , Naturaliser, and up to from Nike, Puma, Adidas, Sketchers and Keds. Get $29.99 boxed bras by Wonderbra and Warner's, plus 30% off other bras by Wonderbra, Warner's and Bali .

boxed bras by Wonderbra and Warner's, plus Sleep well with up to 40% off women's sleepwear by Emily & Jane, In Bloom, 40 Winks and more.

by Emily & Jane, In Bloom, 40 Winks and more. Up to 30% off pre-loved designer handbags.

Throw shade with 30% off select brands at Sunglass Hut, including designer.

including designer. Accessorize with up to 60% off fine jewellery.

HOME AND LUGGAGE

Time for a kitchen refresh with up to 70% off select Cuisinart, ZWILLING and Chuck Hughes cookware.

Make your home cozy with up to 60% off select pillows, duvets and bedding by Distinctly Home, GlucksteinHome and Hotel Collection

by Distinctly Home, GlucksteinHome and Hotel Collection Hudson's Bay Dream bath towel only $15.99 , plus up to 40% off towels and bath essentials by GlucksteinHome, Hotel Collection, Lacoste and more.

plus up to 40% off towels and bath essentials by GlucksteinHome, Hotel Collection, Lacoste and more. Up to 50% off living, dining and bedroom furniture by Kode, GlucksteinHome

Get ready for summer with 25% off patio conversation sets and dining sets by Hudson's Bay and GlucksteinHome.

Score Cuisinart Precision Master 4.5-quart stand mixer for only $199.99 (regularly $399.99 ). Also enjoy up to 40% off small appliances by Cuisinart, ZWILLING & Ninja.

(regularly ). Also enjoy up to 40% off small appliances by Cuisinart, ZWILLING & Ninja. Save 30% on select SMEG appliances & cookware .

. Pack up in style with the Samsonite Viva Lite luggage 2-pc set for $229.99 (regularly $920 ) plus up to 75% off select luggage

BEAUTY

Treat yourself to a Gift with purchase from Prada, Givenchy, Estee Lauder and Elizabeth Arden

Invest in your hair with 10% off Dyson products

products Buy More, Save More on all Lancome, Clinique and M.A.C.

Receive a free gift from Lancome with a $79 purchase (value $160 )

purchase One Day Only: April 29: 30% off Clinique

One Day Only: May 1: 25% off select M.A.C lip and eye products

One Day Only: May 2: 20% off Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

One Day Only: April 28 : Spend More Save More on Estee Lauder (spend $50 = 10% off, spend $100 = 15%, off $150 = 20% off)

MEN'S

Enjoy 30% off men's fashion by Tommy Hilfiger , Jack & Jones Premium and Selected Homme

by , Jack & Jones Premium and Selected Homme 30% off denim & apparel by Levi's, Only & Sons, Jack & Jones, Guess and Buffalo. Plus save 25% on 7 For All Mankind men's denim.

& apparel by Levi's, Only & Sons, Jack & Jones, Guess and Buffalo. Plus save men's denim. Save 30% off men's apparel by Dockers

Stock up on $29.99 Van Heusen dress shirts (regularly $75 ) and 30% off dress shirts by Calvin Klein , Tommy Hilfiger , Van Heusen and more.

(regularly ) and by , , and more. Get moving with 30% off select active footwear by Nike, Puma, Adidas and Skechers, plus 40% off other men's shoes by Calvin Klein , Madden by Steve Madden and Rockport .

by Nike, Puma, Adidas and Skechers, plus by , Madden by and . 30% off men's underwear by Joe Boxer , Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger .

KIDS

Don't miss $8 t-shirts and tank tops for girls and boys from Cat & Jack, a Target brand .

for girls and boys from . Spruce up for spring with 30% off dresswear for kids and babies by Calvin Klein , Iris & Ivy, and Michael Kors. Plus 40% off boys dresswear by Lauren Ralph Lauren .

for kids and babies by , Iris & Ivy, and Michael Kors. Plus by . Enjoy 40% off Rise Little Earthling apparel .

. Save 30% off clothing for kids & babies by Levi's, Guess and Calvin Klein .

by Levi's, Guess and . Get new kicks with up to 30% off footwear by Puma, Skechers and Timberland.

MORE POINTS ON BEAUTY

Get $30 in Hudson's Bay Rewards points when you spend $100+ on beauty and fragrances between April 17 - 21, and $20 in Hudson's Bay Rewards points when you spend $100 from April 22 - May 5.

WITH AGE COMES BENEFITS

Shoppers aged 55+ can maximize their savings every Tuesday by enjoying an additional 15% seniors discount on their eligible in-store purchases - applies to regular, sale and clearance merchandise.

FREE AND FAST SHIPPING

Enjoy free shipping on orders over $99 or by using the Hudson's Bay Mastercard on orders over $69. Need it faster? Select in-store pickup on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace items) to pick up your items in as little as three hours.

GET REWARDED FOR THE THINGS YOU LOVE

Receive up to an extra 25% off your first day purchases during Bay Days when you apply for the Hudson's Bay Mastercard . Sign up is fast, easy and members are rewarded year-round.

*Season is defined as February 1, 2024 to May 5, 2024.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating TheBay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 82 Hudson's Bay stores from coast to coast. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok.

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

SOURCE The Bay

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Megan Menard, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]; Kylie McGregor, Senior Manager, Public Relations & Events, [email protected]