Mega savings up to 60% off, daily door crashers, and blockbuster

Hudson's Bay Reward point incentives!

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay's beloved Bay Days sale returns today, delivering Canadians the biggest sale of the season in-store and on TheBay.com. Starting April 13 for Rewards members and then April 14th through April 30th for all, customers can shop incredible discounts across women's, men's, kids, home, beauty and more. Plus, Hudson's Bay Reward members can enjoy stacked benefits on top of early access, earning extra reward points to put toward their next purchase. Bay Days truly is an event not to be missed!

SHOP OUR MUST-HAVES

Women's

+ Up to 50% off Hudson North women's clothing, including clearance

+ Up to 60% off fine jewellery including Effy and Finecraft

+ Up to 40% off women's spring outerwear

+ Up to 40% off Levi's jeans and women's fashion from Dex, Vero Moda, Mango and more

+ Save 40% on footwear by Raid, Vero Moda, Only and Pieces, plus, 30% off Steve Madden handbags

+ Up to 30% off Sunglass Hut brands including Prada, Versace and Gucci

+ Up to 30% off women's active sneakers by Nike, Reebok, Adidas and footwear by Sam Edelman, Free People and more

Men's

+ Save $220 on Lauren Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein suit separates, plus, up to 30% off suits and suit separates by Sondergaard, Selected Homme, Hawkins & Kent and more

+ Up to 50% off Hudson North

+ Up to 40% off men's spring outerwear and sleepwear

+ Up to 35% off watches by Seiko, G-Shock, Citizen and more

+ Save 30% on men's hats, belts, wallets and bags, plus save up to 30% off dress shoes starting at $99.99

+ Up to 30% off active footwear by Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more

Kid's

+ 2 for $16 t-shirts from Rise Little Earthlings, plus, up to 40% off kids' and babies' clothing by Levi's, Guess, Calvin Klein and more!

+ Up to 40% off dresswear by Calvin Klein, Iris and Ivy, Michael Kors and more

+ Up to 30% off kids' footwear, swimwear, baby gear, nursery furniture, bedding and accessories

Home

+ Save $200 on Kode gel duvet (queen), plus, up to 60% off pillows and duvets

+ Save $350 on Cuisinart Collection Precision 6.5 qt stand mixer, and up to 40% off Cuisinart small appliances

+ Up to 75% off luggage by Samsonite, Bugatti, Delsey and more

+ Up to 70% off select cookware sets by Zwilling, Cuisinart, Chuck Hughes and more

+ Up to 65% off knife block sets by Zwilling, Henckels, Global and more

+ Up to 40% off bath collections from GlucksteinHome, Hotel Collection, Kode eco and more

+ Up to 30% off HBC Stripes throws including Point Blankets and Caribou throws

+ Up to 30% off patio furniture and outdoor accessories by GlucksteinHome, Distinctly Home, Kode and more

+ Up to 25% off HBC Stripes outdoor collection including towels, pool toys and décor

Beauty

+ Up to 25% off Clinique

+ Up to 20% off Lancome and Kiehls

+ Spend more, save more at MAC with $20 off a purchase of $75 and $30 off a purchase of $100+

+ Free Gift: Receive a free 12-piece gift ($262 value) when you spend $165+ on SpaceNK brands including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Chantecaille, Dr. Dennis Gross and more!

+ Bonus Points: Receive 15,000 Hudson's Bay Reward points with the purchase of any Dyson SupersonicTM

+ Bonus Points: Receive 30,000 Hudson's Bay Reward points with the purchase of any Dyson CorraleTM

PLUS, up to 70% off women's and men's clearance shoes and handbags and up to 40% off on new spring markdowns

Exclusive Hudson's Bay Reward Member Pre-Shop

Already a member? Shop Bay Days one day earlier, beginning April 13th, for exclusive first access to the deepest discount of the season. Plus, receive $30 in Hudson's Bay Reward points with the purchase of $100+ in Beauty and Fragrance categories.

Not Yet a Member? Join and Get Rewarded for The Things You Love

Receive 20% off Bay Days pricing when you apply for the new Hudson's Bay Neo Mastercard2.

Get Free and Fast Shipping

Enjoy free shipping on orders over $39 or by using the Hudson's Bay Neo Mastercard. Select express shipping at checkout and receive your order in just days1. Need it even faster? Select in-store pickup on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace items) to pick up your items in as little as three hours.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

The Bay and Hudson's Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.



1 Express shipping charges are calculated at checkout.

2 Terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE The Bay

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Lauren Polyak, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]; Sydney Gibbs, Specialist, Public Relations, [email protected]