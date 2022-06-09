Bay Area Health Trust celebrates 20 years of proudly serving the Hamilton Health Care and Life Sciences community

HAMILTON, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Bay Area Health Trust (BAHT) celebrates 20 years of proudly serving Hamilton's health care and life sciences community.

Since 2002, BAHT has established and grown life science businesses and has invested in growth-oriented opportunities with the goal of returning value to its stakeholders, which include Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster University. BAHT's mission is to generate profit by operating healthcare service companies and leveraging and nurturing relationships within Hamilton's health sciences sector.

Whether its managing research logistics for clinical trials, enabling seniors to age safely at home or supporting the provincial fight against COVID-19, BAHT has played a vital and varied role in Hamilton's, Ontario's and even Canada's healthcare ecosystem.

BAHT's oldest operating business units, Bay Area Records, which scans and integrates patient records into hospitals' clinical information systems and Bay Area Realty, which manages properties, buildings and leases have been there from the beginning.

More recently, BAHT played a role in Ontario's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through a strategic and timely investment in an innovative a component used in COVID-19 testing, McMaster Molecular Medium™ (MMM). It also provisioned freezers to help manage hundreds of thousands of doses of vaccines while housing a vaccine clinic on its premises.

"We are immensely proud of the work we do and the positive impact it has on people's lives," said Peter Kalra, President and CEO of Bay Area Health Trust. "By continuing to put people and patients first in everything we do, we are poised to play our part in nurturing a healthier community for another 20 years and more."

"For Bay Area Health Trust, the last two years have served as a stark reminder that the needs of people can change rapidly and organizations like ours must adapt quickly," said Kalra, "Ontarians deserve access to leading-edge healthcare technology and innovation, and by working with our beneficiaries, Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster University in the face of a global pandemic, we were able to make strategic investments that enabled us to provide just that."

BAHT is currently upgrading a new facility that will modernize and improve integration across business units and shared departments, allowing it to attract and grow into other markets more efficiently and effectively.

About Bay Area Health Trust

At the intersection of health care, life sciences and business, Bay Area Health Trust is an Ontario-made success story and example of a thriving partnership between hospitals, post-secondary institutions, and the for-profit private sector. Operating life science businesses with the goal of returning value to its beneficiaries, Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and McMaster University, Bay Area Health Trust promotes entrepreneurship and invests in growth-oriented businesses to support patient care. More information can be found at www.bayareahealthtrust.com.

