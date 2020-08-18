Bay Area Health Trust and Live Easy Inc. Enter the 'Aging in Place' Market

The 'Aging in Place' or 'Aging at Home' segment is growing due to Canada's aging population and the investment its receiving from health care systems and governments.

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Bay Area Health Trust (bayareahealthtrust.com), a Hamilton, Ontario based company that operates life science businesses with the goal of returning value to its beneficiaries including Hamilton Health Sciences, announced it has entered into an agreement with Live Easy Inc., a sales and management consultation and operations company with thirty years of experience within the Canadian senior's living and aging in place market.

The needs in the Canadian senior's care sector has led to innovations in products and services however they require strong business backing to make an impact within the system. The Live Easy Inc. ("LEI") and Bay Area Health Trust ("BAHT") relationship represents a new approach - a focused boutique business backed by health care bona fides, attracting both high quality manufacturers and service providers.

"I am very pleased and look forward working with the Bay Area Health Trust team. This relationship will enhance each company's strengths and together build a successful platform. The immediate need for innovation in this space will be a monumental challenge for the Canadian Healthcare and housing sectors combined. Understanding how innovative products and services can be quickly commercialized for the benefit of our customers, users and advocates is where we believe our relationship will thrive" commented Jim Closs, President of Live Easy Inc.

"The combination of BAHT resources with LEI's experience and connections will serve an attractive model to small innovative start-ups who wish to penetrate the Canadian market or scale beyond their current sales" said Peter Kalra, President and CEO of Bay Area Health Trust.

Bay Area Health Trust's Business Development Office, which led the negotiation on this agreement, is responsible for identifying and expanding business opportunities with prospective partners be they internal affiliates or external corporations.

"We are happy to announce that we have already signed agreements with Assitech and Hepro from Norway and Safety Chair from the UK and are in talks with several more, underscoring the attractiveness of our model to innovators in this space" said John Hands, Director of Business Development at Bay Area Health Trust.

Anyone interested in learning more about aging in place and the products that are now available in Canada are welcome to visit www.liveeasyinc.com.

About Bay Area Health Trust

At the intersection of health, life sciences and business, Bay Area Health Trust is an example of a successful partnership between hospitals and the for-profit private sector. Operating life science businesses with the goal of returning value to its beneficiaries, Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and McMaster University Bay Area Health Trust promotes entrepreneurship and invests in growth-oriented businesses to support patient care. More information can be found at www.bayareahealthtrust.com.

About Live Easy INC

Jim Closs has thirty years' experience in Home HealthCare products, institutional sales, and Aging in Place design. He has held senior positions at some of the country's largest HME outlets and has been involved in numerous large projects while always dealing with the individual homeowner client. He has built marketing plans and has been responsible for numerous strategies on digital platforms. Jim currently sits as a member of the Canadian Home Builder's Association Home Modification Counsel, a group dedicated to bringing expertise to the Aging in Place community.

