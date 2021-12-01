Baxter Canada Announces Health Canada License Of Homechoice Claria With Sharesource

"The approval of Homechoice Claria with Sharesource greatly accelerates our mission to improve the quality of life of Canadian PD patients," said Neil Da Silva, Business Unit Director, Renal Care. "Through digital connectivity, we are excited to offer another therapy management tool that allows patients to feel safe and comfortable at home with the confidence of still being connected to their trusted clinician."

New data presented during the 2021 American Society of Nephrology's annual Kidney Week showed that patients may experience a survival rate nearly two-times higher and a prolonged time to an adverse event and hospitalization when the Sharesource remote patient management digital health platform is used to help manage home APD.1

Sharesource remote patient management allows healthcare professionals to monitor their patients' home dialysis treatments, and then remotely adjust therapy without the need for patients to make unplanned visits to the clinic. Sharesource is the most widely implemented home dialysis digital health platform. It is used to care for nearly 50% of all patients on Baxter's APD systems globally. The digital health platform is available in more than 70 countries, and it has managed more than 32 million treatments to date.

At the intersection of simplicity and connectivity, more information is available at baxter.ca/healthcare-professionals/renal-care/homechoice-claria-enabled-sharesource.

About Baxter Canada

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. In Canada, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen for 84 years. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. Baxter Canada and its over 1200 employees are located primarily in Ontario at the Head Office, CIVA Admixing and Technical Services Centres in Mississauga, and in Alliston – where Baxter operates Canada's only large-scale manufacturing plant producing life-sustaining intravenous and dialysis solutions. To learn more, visit www.baxter.ca and follow Baxter Canada on LinkedIn.

For safe and proper use of this device, refer to the full Instructions for Use.

The Homechoice Claria APD system is intended for automatic control of dialysis solution exchanges in the treatment of pediatric and adult renal failure patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis in the home healthcare environment, including comparable use in professional healthcare facilities.

Baxter, Homechoice Claria, and Sharesource are registered trademarks of Baxter International Inc.

