Bausch + Lomb Initiates Clinical Trial Evaluating New Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device (OVD) For Use In Cataract Surgery

"OVDs are an essential part of modern cataract surgery, which is one of the most frequently performed surgical procedures in the world," 1 said Joseph Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "This new OVD candidate, the second currently under development by Bausch + Lomb, is yet another example of how we apply deep expertise to identify and fill gaps in the marketplace, as well as to anticipate surgeons' future needs. It's also indicative of our company's heritage and ongoing commitment to helping eye care professionals deliver on our shared commitment to helping people see better to live better."

About OVDs

OVDs aid in cataract extraction and intraocular lens (IOL) implantation by creating and maintaining space, aiding in tissue manipulation, enhancing visualization and protecting the corneal endothelium and other intraocular tissues. OVDs may also be used to coat IOLs and instruments during cataract surgery.

About Cataracts and Cataract Surgery

A clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye most commonly caused by aging,2 cataracts are a leading cause of vision loss in the U.S. and the leading cause of blindness worldwide.4 More than 20 million Americans aged 40 years and older have cataract in one or both eyes, and that number is expected to increase to more than 30 million by 2020.3 Cataract surgery is when a cloudy lens is removed and replaced with a clear, artificial lens called an IOL.4 According to the U.S. National Eye Institute, cataract surgery is one of the safest, most common and effective surgical procedures performed in the United States.5 In most cases, people experience improved vision after the procedure.5

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.



About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

