LAVAL, QC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC ), announced that PrVYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution, 0.024% w/w), which is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertensioni, now has expanded public drug program reimbursement in Canada in the jurisdictions of British Columbia, North West Territories, the Yukon and Veteran Affairs.

These provinces join Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and the federal Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program which made VYZULTA available to patients at various points from December 2019 to December 2020. PEI is in the final stages of their review process, while Quebec is the last remaining province to seek to increase access for Vyzulta for its patient population. Affecting over 400,000 Canadians, glaucoma is a disease of the optic nerve and the leading cause of blindness in North America.ii



"We are pleased that VYZULTA, a new treatment option that can help patients manage the potentially life-altering condition of glaucoma and possibly preserve eyesight has been recognized by most Canadian provinces and the federal government are increasing access to VYZULTA for the benefit of patients and the health care system," said Richard Lajoie, president and general manager, Bausch Health, Canada. "Bausch + Lomb is proud to continue to live its mission to help Canadians live better by enabling them to see better with our health care products."

VYZULTA has a dual mechanism of action for lowering intraocular pressure by increasing outflow of aqueous humor through both uveoscleral and trabecular meshwork routes.i VYZULTA is to be administered once daily.

"VYZULTA is the first prostaglandin analog with a Nitric Oxide (NO) releasing metabolite and reduces IOP by increasing outflow through both the trabecular meshwork and the uveoscleral pathways," said Dr. Steven Schendel, (MD, FRCSC). "I am pleased to have this innovative therapy for treatment of open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is now accessible to patients on public drug plans in British Columbia."

For Canadians, glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness.iii Glaucoma is defined as a group of eye diseases that slowly and progressively affect the optic nerve,v which can lead to irreversible vision loss. Open-angle glaucoma is the most common form of the disease and is associated with elevated pressure caused by a backup of fluid in the eye.iv

"For patients to have advanced standard of care for glaucoma, they need to have access to innovative treatments such as VYZULTA on public formularies," said Doug Earle, president & CEO, Fighting Blindness Canada. "Governments of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, the North West Territories, the Yukon and the federal government, through the Non-Insured Health Benefits and Veteran Affairs programs are showing their commitment to glaucoma patients by making Vyzulta available to patients on public formularies. On behalf of the constituents of Fighting Blindness Canada, I am heartened to see that most provinces and jurisdictions are supporting people living with open-angle glaucoma and now have access to another treatment option that they can discuss with their optometrist or ophthalmologist."

VYZULTA received its Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada on Dec. 27, 2018 and is currently covered by most private insurance plans in Canada.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit Bausch.ca .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC ) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

In Canada, our areas of focus include eye health, dermatology and cardio metabolic. More information can be found at BauschHealth.ca.

