Bausch + Lomb And Prevent Blindness Join Together To Raise Awareness And Provide Educational Resources For February's Age-Related Macular Degeneration Awareness Month

It is estimated that as many as 16 million people in the United States are living with AMD, an eye disease that affects the macula, the part of the eye that supports sharp, central vision needed for seeing objects clearly. Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time. This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes, causing people to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones.

"Each year, we look forward to joining forces with Bausch + Lomb to help bring awareness to this pervasive and potentially sight-stealing condition," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO, Prevent Blindness. "Together we aim to encourage people to prioritize their eye health by scheduling a comprehensive, dilated eye exam – the best way to identify AMD – by providing essential resources they need to feel informed about this condition and understand the essential steps they need to take for prevention or if they are diagnosed."



Throughout February, Bausch + Lomb and Prevent Blindness will post a variety of content on their social media pages to share facts and helpful information about AMD with the public. Bausch + Lomb will also donate $1* to Prevent Blindness and its sight-saving fund for every "share" or "like" of certain posts that promote this donation from the Bausch + Lomb SightMatters Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SightMattersCommunity.



The companies also encourage people to visit SightMatters.com, an educational online resource that Bausch + Lomb created to help people with AMD better understand the condition and its progression. The website features personalized tips and tools and provides people with AMD the ability to create an action plan to manage their condition. They can also join the Sight Matters Facebook community to share their experiences and hear stories of others living with AMD.



"SightMatters.com is a one-stop online resource where patients can learn more about AMD and understand the steps they can take if they are diagnosed," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president,

Bausch + Lomb. "This comprehensive site provides patients with clear and concise information that can help them manage their AMD. While our AMD Awareness program with Prevent Blindness has continued to evolve over the years, our mission remains the same; to motivate people to take action and contact their eye care professional to get a dilated eye exam. In doing so, and with the other resources we continue to offer, we hope to help more and more patients living with AMD."



Although there is no cure for AMD, there are steps that patients can take as part of a plan created with their doctor to help reduce their risk of progression. These steps include stopping smoking, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy diet, and receiving a dilated eye exam.



Patients can also talk to their doctor about taking a vitamin based on the AREDS2 study. Only PreserVision® AREDS 2 formula vitamins contain the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute to help reduce the risk of moderate to advanced AMD progression.



For more information about AMD, visit www.SightMatters.com. For a free listing of organizations and services that provide financial assistance for vision care in English or Spanish, please visit Prevent Blindness at https://www.preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.



About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, or to make a contribution to the sight-saving fund, call (800) 331-2020. Or, visit us on the Web at www.preventblindness.org or www.facebook.com/preventblindness.



About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Bausch Health management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

*Bausch + Lomb will donate $1 to the organization Prevent Blindness for every Facebook like or share, up to $50,000 from 2/1/2020 through 2/29/2020.

