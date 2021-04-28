Bausch Health Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

LAVAL, Quebec, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the election of the 13 directors nominated at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Richard U. De Schutter 200,369,606 5,768,489 60,380,196 D. Robert Hale 196,356,636 9,781,459 60,380,196 Brett Icahn 196,491,749 9,646,346 60,380,196 Dr. Argeris (Jerry) N. Karabelas 198,928,372 7,209,723 60,380,196 Sarah B. Kavanagh 203,110,562 3,027,533 60,380,196 Steven D. Miller 200,857,243 5,280,852 60,380,196 Joseph C. Papa 198,455,884 7,682,211 60,380,196 John A. Paulson 205,191,567 946,528 60,380,196 Robert N. Power 177,088,588 29,049,507 60,380,196 Russel C. Robertson 197,810,980 8,327,115 60,380,196 Thomas W. Ross, Sr. 186,746,866 19,391,229 60,380,196 Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D. 205,016,196 1,121,899 60,380,196 Amy B. Wechsler, M.D. 200,266,488 5,871,607 60,380,196

At the annual meeting of shareholders, shareholders also approved in a non-binding advisory vote the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.