Bausch Foundation Releases Inaugural Activity Report

LAVAL, Quebec, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Bausch Foundation ("Foundation"), which oversees and directs the charitable giving efforts of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today released its Inaugural Activity Report, which highlights the efforts of the Foundation from late 2017 through June 30, 2020. The Bausch Foundation aims to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes.

"The Bausch Foundation is an extension of Bausch Health – the Foundation helps us achieve our mission of improving people's lives with our health care products by enabling us to approach philanthropy in a more strategic and impactful manner. In 2018 and 2019, Bausch Health donated approximately $600 million1 worth of pharmaceutical products to assist patients with financial hardship, including products distributed by the Foundation for global mission trips and natural disaster support efforts," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health.

"Corporate philanthropy is now more important than ever, and we are proud to release this inaugural report to highlight the efforts of the Foundation to date. With the support of our philanthropic partners and Bausch Health's more than 22,000 employees, I am confident we can build upon these initial efforts to make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

The Bausch Foundation supports initiatives in four core areas of focus, including:

Disease prevention;

Improving patient outcomes and lives;

Education and community support related to our core businesses; and

Support for global relief efforts and those who need help in the communities in which we live and work.

The full report can be viewed in the Responsibility section of Bausch Health's website at https://www.bauschhealth.com/responsibility.

About the Bausch Foundation

The Bausch Foundation was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes. Since its inception, the Bausch Foundation has contributed millions of dollars' worth of financial and product donations to charitable health organizations.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

1 Calculated using the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of each product.

