Bauer Hockey Launches New Brand Icon

A symbol of the game's evolution, the new BAUER icon represents speed, dynamic play and the company's pursuit of inclusivity

EXETER, N.H., Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- A new chapter has arrived. Bauer Hockey, the world's leading hockey brand, launched today a new icon representing the game's evolution and the company's commitment to a sport that is more inclusive, diverse and welcoming.

Since 1927, BAUER has been advancing innovation in the game of hockey, driving player performance and safety to new levels for nearly a century. With the launch of its new icon, a major company milestone, Bauer Hockey plans to take the same innovative approach to meeting the challenges facing today's game, focusing on offering the game in new ways to new families and building a more diverse and inclusive community.

The company conducted an extensive research study of the global hockey community, including more than 2,000 families across 5 countries, to better understand player and parent sentiments around hockey brands, the sport's culture, and participants' experiences. As part of this initiative, Bauer Hockey also analyzed industry studies focused on perceptions held by people outside the hockey community.

The majority of participants, both inside and outside the sport, know and believe in the benefits and values hockey offers. There is also a clear consensus that not everyone who plays or wants to play has equitable access, feels welcome or experiences a strong sense of belonging.

"The findings from our research should serve as a wake-up call," said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey. "As a hockey community, we need to re-double our efforts to welcome new and more diverse families into our game. The sport of hockey needs to become a reflection of our communities. Our new icon is a beacon for our pursuit of inclusivity, and it marks the path of our new way forward."

With the launch of the new icon, Bauer Hockey is committing to build upon recent investments and partnerships that break down accessibility barriers, support education that inspires more inclusion and welcome new families to the game.

Over the past decade, these have included a Grow the Game initiative, the First Shift, investments to grow girls and women's hockey, and partnerships with the American Special Hockey Association and the United Heroes League supporting veterans. Bauer Hockey also established a $1 million equipment relief program, in partnership with the National Hockey League, the National Hockey League Players Association and Hockey Canada, for underserved communities, and recently partnered with Hockey Canada's Future of Hockey Lab, which will create scalable programs to make the game more inclusive.

"Bauer Hockey has prioritized growing the game and building an inclusive sport. It's important for me, and it's critical for our future," said Wayne Simmonds, Toronto Maple Leafs forward. "Even with the work underway, there is so much more to do. I'm excited for this next chapter and am proud the new icon expands innovation to include the values we bring to our game."

Modernizing the brand to an even more progressive position, Bauer Hockey will launch a range of product, including skates and other equipment as well as apparel and lifestyle clothing, in 2022 featuring the new icon. Learn more at Bauer.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Hoffman

Bauer Hockey

[email protected]

SOURCE Bauer Hockey