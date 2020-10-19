"The most important environmental discussion of our time.

A LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT TONIGHT

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Join Filmmakers Jeff Gibbs (Director) and Ozzie Zehner (Producer) with special guest appearances by Michael Moore (Executive Producer) and Filmaker Julia Barnes (Bright Green Lies) for a live virtual event as they discuss how and why the environmental movement has gone astray, why green energy won't save us, and how to get back on track.

Listen as the speakers broach questions that people across the globe are starting to ask, such as whether humans are already far beyond sustainability; whether so called green sustainable energy can save us from industrial civilization; and whether environmentalism been taken over by those with the profit motive.

Event Details:

Battle for the Planet of the Humans – Live Virtual Event

Monday October 19th Toronto

Time: 6:30 pm EST

SOURCE Huron Mountain Films

For further information: Media Access to event and interviews please email [email protected]