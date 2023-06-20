Batter's Up! Mary Brown's Chicken unveils the limited-edition Batter's Box in partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays

The Jays-branded value meal is the ticket to free Jays games and a year's worth of Mary Brown's

Other additions to the Mary Brown's menu include the return of Honey BBQ seasoning and Banana Pudding

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mary Brown's Chicken – the 100 per cent Canadian-owned and operated quick service restaurant – unveiled additions to their summer menu, including a Toronto Blue Jays-branded value meal that gives fans access to exclusive prices, and the return of two fan-favourite items: Banana Pudding and Honey BBQ Seasoning.

Decked out in Blue Jays inspo from top to bottom, the Batter's Box is a home run of a deal priced at just $19.99 plus tax in all regions. Ideal for sharing among two to three people, the value-driven meal includes:

Six Pieces of crispy, made from fresh Signature Chicken, with three flavour options: Original, Spicy or Honey BBQ

Medium Taters, handcrafted from fresh Canadian potatoes

Two oven-fresh Biscuits

Medium Gravy

"The pride that Mary Brown's Chicken and the Toronto Blue Jays share for our Canadian heritage and the communities that surround us is one of the biggest reasons why our two brands are such a match," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer at MBI Brands. "We wanted to create an accessible offering that marries the excitement you get sitting down to watch a Jays game with that mouth-watering first bite of Mary Brown's. That's exactly what we did with the Batter's Box."

From June 20 to August 25, all Batter's Box orders placed through the Mary Brown's app will be automatically entered to win one of three prize bundles per month, which will include Mary Brown's gift cards, Blue Jays merch and more. In August, two additional grand prize winners will win Blue Jays game tickets and free Mary Brown's Chicken for a year (valued at over $2600 CAD each).

Mary Brown's Chicken first joined forces with the Toronto Blue Jays for a five-year partnership back in April 2022, becoming the Official Chicken Sandwich of the Toronto Blue Jays,™ and the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ There are two Mary Brown's concession stands inside the Rogers Centre, with the second location having opened earlier this season as part of the new $300 million Outfield District.

Alongside the Batter's Box, Mary Brown's also announced today the return of two beloved menu items. Honey BBQ seasoning will return as an option for Signature Chicken. Any two seasonings, inclusive of Original, Spicy or Honey BBQ can be selected as part of the Batter's Box, or any other Meal or Feast. Banana Pudding, one of the brand's most popular desserts, is back this summer as well, and will be available in all stores for only $3.99 plus tax.

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 240 locations across Canada and growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned and operated since 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

