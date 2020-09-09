Bâtirente unveils a major commitment to climate action

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Responding to the urgent need to take action, Bâtirente is today unveiling an ambitious climate commitment. For more than 15 years, Bâtirente has worked with intensity and conviction to promote responsible finance, establishing itself as a well-known and respected industry leader.

More than ever, there is consensus on the link between human activities and global warming, on the influence of global warming on the economy and investment, and on the need for a focused response. "The multi-faceted causes and consequences of climate change call for differentiated methods," says Bâtirente's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Simard. "Effectively supporting the transition to an economy that is aligned with the objectives of the Paris Accord requires a multidimensional approach. It is essential to simultaneously reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and facilitate the financing of solutions and resilience, while convincing companies to make the commitment to increase their energy efficiency, to migrate to renewable energies, and even to transform their business models."

Therefore, by 2025 Bâtirente will:

through the reduction of its investment in GHG-emitting companies, thus reducing the carbon footprint of its portfolios. Invest in the economy's transition by doubling Bâtirente's capital allocation in impact investments—currently 13% of its assets under management— in order to actively contribute to environmental solutions, including those that promote a just energy transition, clean energy, innovation and job creation in these future sectors, and to participate in the financing of climate-resilient infrastructure.

by doubling Bâtirente's capital allocation in impact investments—currently 13% of its assets under management— in order to actively contribute to environmental solutions, including those that promote a just energy transition, clean energy, innovation and job creation in these future sectors, and to participate in the financing of climate-resilient infrastructure. Direct its shareholder commitment to improve the climate protection performance of companies by encouraging decisions, starting today, aimed at meeting the current and future commitments of governments with respect to the climate and environmental crisis, and to set a path for their business strategies toward sustainable development.

to improve the climate protection performance of companies by encouraging decisions, starting today, aimed at meeting the current and future commitments of governments with respect to the climate and environmental crisis, and to set a path for their business strategies toward sustainable development. Collaborate with its partners committed to mobilizing all sectors of society in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

committed to mobilizing all sectors of society in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Report regularly on its progress and achievements toward each of these objectives.

"It is important for Bâtirente to fulfil its fiduciary responsibility by taking the necessary steps to allocate the capital entrusted to us in the best possible way," said Pierre Patry, Treasurer of the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bâtirente. "Our commitment aims at mitigating both the cause of global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the consequences of this climate change by building resilience."

Climate change is one of the dominant concerns that have guided Bâtirente's course of action in sustainable investing over the years. Notably, Bâtirente has demonstrated its leadership in this discipline through carbon footprint measurement, green bonds, shareholder engagement and the introduction of impact strategies in equities and real estate.

Pierre Patry also stated, "Our ambitious commitment expresses the desire to be part of a concerted global effort. It is with a great sense of pride that, more than ever before, we are engaging on behalf of Bâtirente's members in a robust climate-friendly dialogue with companies, fund managers and the entire community."

About Bâtirente

Bâtirente is a group retirement system created in 1987 at the initiative of the CSN. It allows 23,000 workers, grouped in 300 labour unions, to benefit from pension plans tailored to their needs by pooling their savings. As of July 31, 2020, assets under management totalled $766.3M.

A pioneer in responsible investing in Quebec, Bâtirente believes that actively managing its investee companies' environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks helps ensure long-term economic and social development, as well as sound capitalization of the pension plan, which are both required for sustainable financial performance.

www.batirente.com/en

