Bath Fitter recognized as a Best Workplace™ in multiple categories

"To be recognized by the Great Place to Work ® Institute in six separate categories, from a field of over 400 companies, is an incredible achievement," says, Sophia Nardelli, Vice-President, Human Resources. "This is a rigorous certification process that combines in-depth review of the organization's culture and the confidential feedback of employees. Since our formation in 1984, Bath Fitter has always felt like a family, and I feel proud that after all these years, our company has maintained the trust and respect that comes with being part of a family, even though we are now 4,500 employees-strong."

To be certified as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™, Bath Fitter had to achieve a passing score from employee surveys, as well as demonstrate clear corporate action aimed at achieving fairness and respect in each category. For example, to be recognized as a Best Workplace™ for Women, at least 90 per cent of Bath Fitter's staff had to agree that their workplace is safe and that people are treated fairly regardless of their gender, as well as have programs and practices in place that promote the fair treatment and advancement of women. The Inclusion award required 90 per cent of employees to confirm that they are treated fairly, regardless of personal characteristics, such as gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation. The Mental Wellness award required at least 80 per cent of employees had to agree that their workplace is psychologically and emotionally healthy and that a range of high-quality programs exist that encourage this.

For millennials, Bath Fitter had to demonstrate that at least 30 per cent of employees fit the millennial demographic, which means being born after 1980, and that at least 90 per cent felt that they are treated fairly regardless of their age. "This is the second year in a row that Bath Fitter has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Millennials," says Glenn Cotton, President and CEO, Bath Fitter. "The working environment of our employees has always been important to us and we want to continue this attitude as we expand into new markets in Europe; after all, our business is not just about selling tubs, but about making people happy, and that must extend to our staff as well as our customers."

Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work ® recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. This year's list received over 400 registrations and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2019 "Best Workplaces™ in Canada" survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. For more information, please contact the Institute at bestworkplaces@greatplacetowork.ca or visit www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Bath Fitter:

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, 35 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States and Canada. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

