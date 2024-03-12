BATH & BODY WORKS AND NETFLIX JOIN FORCES TO BRING FRAGRANCE AND BELOVED STORIES TO LIFE FOR CONSUMERS AND FANS

Inaugural Collaboration Between Powerhouse Brands Starts by Celebrating Return of Beloved "Bridgerton" Series

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Get comfy, light a candle and prepare to press play on one of the most sensorial and highly-anticipated partnerships of the year, brought to you by the makers of your favourite scents and entertainment. Today, Bath & Body Works announced a yearlong partnership with leading streaming service, Netflix, to bring award-winning storytelling to life through the power of fragrance in the first collaboration of its kind for the brand.

Bath & Body Works and Netflix (CNW Group/Bath & Body Works Canada)

"At Bath & Body Works, we aim to forever transform the viewing experience for millions of Netflix fans by allowing the power of fragrance to transport them like never before into their favorite stories and scenes," said Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer at Bath & Body Works. "Scent is the most evocative of all our senses—it heightens our emotions, experiences and memories — and we want to take fandom for all those who love Bath & Body Works and Netflix to new levels through this inspiring new partnership."

After a weekend of teasers from Bath & Body Works resulting in an outpouring of excitement and chatter across social media, the beloved fragrance maker has revealed the first product collection of the partnership inspired by Shondaland's hit regency drama series on Netflix, "Bridgerton." The exclusive, limited-edition "Bridgerton" assortment is inspired by scenes, characters, key icons and moments from the show, capturing its aspirational and vibrant aesthetic, and comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere — part 1 on Thursday, May 16 and part 2 on Thursday, June 13 on Netflix.

To celebrate the "Bridgerton" collaboration, Bath & Body Works is bringing a life-sized fragrance-emitting Diamond of the Season 3-wick candle for a limited-time sneak peek and photo op for New Yorkers at The Flatiron Plaza today and tomorrow (March 12 and 13).

Bath & Body Works' full "Bridgerton" collection will launch on Monday, March 25. Diamond of the Season, the collection's hero fragrance, will include an array of products across body care, candles, hand soaps and sanitizers and takes inspiration directly from the show. The fragrance features notes of sparkling peach, spring daffodil and radiant jasmine and represents the "chosen" debutante of the social season. An additional, four exclusive new fragrances as well as numerous accessories that celebrate key icons and scenes of the shows will be online and hitting stores.

Fans of Bath & Body Works and Netflix can expect more product collaborations to come from the duo throughout 2024.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.ca

SOURCE Bath & Body Works Canada

For further information: For Media Requests: Sundae Creative, Marta Sadowski, [email protected]