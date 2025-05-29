Bastion Mining Pte. Ltd. Acquires Ordinary Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by Bastion Mining Pte. Ltd. ("Bastion") pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to ordinary shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (the "Issuer").

Bastion announces that it has completed an arm's length private placement financing with the Issuer for A$17.2 million (the "Financing"). Pursuant to the Financing, Bastion was issued 286,829,633 ordinary shares of the Issuer (each, an "Ordinary Share") at an issuance price of A$0.06 per Ordinary Share. The Financing was completed in connection with an off-market bid publicly announced by Bastion on May 19, 2025 under Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Australia) to acquire all of the Ordinary Shares in Xanadu (the "Offer") for the purposes of assisting the Issuer with meeting its corporate and joint venture funding obligations during the Offer period. Subject to the terms of the Offer, Xanadu shareholders will receive A$0.08 cash for each Ordinary Share in Xanadu held by Xanadu shareholders as at 7:00 p.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on May 26, 2025. The Offer opened on May 28, 2025 and is scheduled to close at 7:00 p.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on July 1, 2025 unless extended or withdrawn.

Immediately prior to the Financing, Bastion had beneficial ownership and control over nil Ordinary Shares of the Issuer. Upon completion of the Financing, Bastion acquired beneficial ownership and control over 286,829,633 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 12.52% of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares of the Issuer on completion (on a non-diluted basis).

Bastion acquired the Ordinary Shares for investment purposes. Bastion is controlled by Boroo Pte Ltd. ("Boroo") who holds 75% of Bastion's issued ordinary share capital. Boroo is a private Singapore-incorporated entity which invests in major gold projects internationally.

The remaining non-controlling 25% of Bastion's issued ordinary share capital is held by the Issuer's director Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities legislation in connection with the Financing, please go to the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Phillip Tan at [email protected]. Bastion has its registered office at 9 Straits View, #05-09, Marina One West Tower, Singapore, 018937.

