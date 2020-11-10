Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. awarded critical suite of certifications

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. (BFTi) is proud to be awarded a critical suite of certifications signifying its ONETM and SEROTM technical natural linen and hemp fibres are truly sustainable alternatives for the nonwoven industry.

The recent introduction of plastics legislation in many countries, combined with increasing global concern about deforestation, is forcing the nonwoven industry to look for alternatives to synthetic and pulp-derived fibres. BFTi's tree-free, plant-based natural fibres are now officially designated free of plastics [1] and harmful chemicals [2] and have received recognition as a 'BioPreferred' [3] 'Next Generation Solution' [4] with a very low environmental impact rating [5]. In addition, BFTi abides by harmful substance regulations such as the European REACH regulation and California Prop 65.

"These certifications clearly illustrate BFTi's commitment to delivering both high-quality and truly-sustainable natural fibres," said Jim Posa, President of BFTi. "Synthetics have been the default fibres in the industry for decades and these certifications now give our customers the confidence to accelerate their transition to sustainable fibres."

Bast fibres offer many compelling performance advantages over and above their excellent sustainability profile. These benefits stem from the natural role the fibres play as nutrient highways within the plant. These superior fluid handling and distribution properties flow through to the nonwoven fabrics and ultimately to better performance for the consumer.

"With these critical certifications in hand we are excited to make the transition to a commercial stage enterprise with the official launch of our branded ONETM fibre this year," said Noel Hall, CEO and Chairman of BFTi.

ABOUT BAST FIBRE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. is a cleantech fibre engineering firm focused on the development and commercialization of IP protected natural fibres for the nonwoven and textile industries. Working with bast plants, some of nature's most efficient carbon sequesters, BFTi delivers high-performance, plastic-free, tree-free, sustainable fibres.

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

Bast Fibre has received the following certificates and designations:

Flustix plastic free product certificate. Flustix is the consumer trustmark for plastics sustainability. Based in Germany , this independent product certification body analyses products and supply chains for plastics use. It awards plastic-free certification to enable customers to make plastic-aware buying decisions. OEKO-TEX® Class 1 Standard 100. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® is one of the world's best-known labels for textiles tested for harmful substances. Class 1 (the highest Oeko-tex® 100 standard) certifies fibres as free from harmful chemicals and substances, and safe for next-to-skin applications. USDA BioPreferred® certification. The BioPreferred® Program, managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has a mandate to increase the purchase and use of 100% biobased products as alternatives to conventional petroleum derived products. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label is designed to make it easy for consumers to choose independently verified biobased products. Canopy Planet Next Generation Solution designation. Canopy Planet works to protect the world's forests by encouraging the radical reduction or replacement of forest-derived materials. The Next Generation Solution designation showcases innovators offering alternatives to wood-based feedstock. A Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI) score of 8.66. The Higg MSI, developed by the Sustainable Apparel Federation, simplifies and standardizes the process of measuring supply chain impacts. BFTi's Higg score of 8.66 for ONE TM linen fibre shows a significantly lower overall environmental impact relative to other fibres and is amongst the best ratings for a nonwoven natural fibre.

