Baskits Inc. selected for The Globe and Mail's 2021 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Baskits Inc. is pleased to announce its placement in the 2021 Report on Business ranking list of Canada's Top Growing Companies for a second year in a row.



This list showcases Canadian companies who demonstrate exceptional three-year revenue growth. Baskits Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 184%, placing 221/448 on the list.

Baskits Inc. is Canada's preeminent gift delivery service company which designs, manufactures and delivers gift baskets that surprise and delight all across Canada and the US. Acquired in 2014 by Robin Kovitz, the company has grown considerably, sourcing local and national products to be curated into thoughtful gift collections. In 2020, Baskits shipped hundreds of thousands of gifts, and acquired a 50,000-square-foot facility which will be the new location of its head office and production facility.

"It is an honour to be named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for a second year in a row," said Baskits President and CEO Robin Kovitz. "We believe in the kind and thoughtful act of giving - which has become even more important over the last few years. Our growth as a company is a testament to the incredible power of generosity. When you buy a gift from Baskits, you are supporting small businesses and artisans from all across Canada. Being named as one of Canada's Top Growing companies ensures that we can continue working with local brands and support each other's success long-term."

As the world adapts and evolves, the art of gifting remains popular as people find new ways to connect and reach out to each other. For Baskits, this means growing its purchases each year and including even more local businesses so that it can better achieve that goal.

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of independent businesses in Canada. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking after completing the in-depth application process.



The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.



"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."



About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

ABOUT BASKITS INC.

Purveyors of fine gifts, Baskits Inc. is Canada's preeminent gift delivery service company which designs, manufactures and delivers unique and luxurious gifts across Canada and the US. With over 50,000 customers from around the world, Baskits makes the art of gifting quick and easy via its online stores, catalog, call centre, warehouse and retail locations. Baskits ensures consistently high-quality products delivered with love. In 2020 and 2021, Baskits was recognized as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine.

For further information: For interview requests or further information please contact: Lori Harito, Publicist, [email protected]