BASK in the moment with zero grams of sugar

Wellness is top of mind for Canadians, as 79% believe that making healthier choices when it comes to food and drinks is the most important thing they can do for their overall wellness i . This trend has fueled significant growth in the hard seltzer and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage categories, but has yet to enter the mainstream wine market, until now.

"Consumers deserve choice," says Andrea Hunt, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Arterra Wines Canada. "BASK is a great tasting wine with zero grams of sugar per serving. This innovative brand can fit within a range of chosen lifestyles, without undue compromise. The nutrition facts table on BASK enables Canadians to make an informed decision."

Available at the LCBO, Wine Rack and grocery stores across Ontario and at BC Liquor Stores and private retailers in British Columbia, Alberta and in Newfoundland, BASK is available in three varietals: Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Crisp Rosé. Price varies by province from $11.99 to $13.99 for a 750 mL bottle.

About Arterra Wines Canada

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. is the country's leading producer and marketer of award-winning, globally recognized Canadian and imported wines. With roots dating back to the original Niagara Falls Wine Company in 1874, Arterra's family of wines has grown to include over 100 wine brands, including seven of the top 20 brands in Canada: Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Sawmill Creek, Wallaroo Trail, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, Ruffino and Kim Crawford. In the last five years, the company's portfolio has received over 1,500 accolades and awards in national and international wine competitions. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Arterra operates eight wineries across the country, with over 1,700 acres of premium vineyards in Canada's wine regions. Arterra also owns the Wine Rack stores in Ontario and sells wine kits for winemaking through its RJS Craft Winemaking brand. It employs approximately 2,000 full-time and part-time staff across the country.

