BASF introduces new distribution model for Agricultural Solutions in Western Canada

"RetailConnect enables a stronger relationship with independent retailers," said Jonathan Sweat, Vice President, Agricultural Solutions, BASF Canada. "BASF recognizes the need to provide an even more efficient, agile and holistic service to meet the evolving needs of our customers. RetailConnect is the change required to provide the enhanced customer experience independent retailers expect."

With an anticipated transition at the start of the 2020 growing season, RetailConnect will provide a more direct connection to BASF's retail and grower customers. In turn, it will increase demand transparency and offer improved warehousing, transportation and logistics service – including 24-hour product delivery during growing season to most regions in Western Canada.

The decision follows the successful execution of RetailConnect in the market during the 2019 growing season for BASF's InVigor®, Liberty® and Centurion® products. In 2020, RetailConnect will expand to service BASF's entire Agricultural Solutions portfolio to independent retailers in Western Canada. The company will continue to distribute products through its wholesale model in Eastern Canada.

"RetailConnect demonstrates our commitment to adapting how we do business to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together with our independent retailers, we look forward to how this new relationship will continue to help Canadian farmers get the most out of every acre," said Sweat.

About BASF's Agricultural Solutions division

With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. Working with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others, it is our role to help make this possible. That's why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline and broad portfolio, including seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop protection, soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we connect innovative thinking and down-to-earth action to create real world ideas that work – for farmers, society and the planet. In 2018, our division generated sales of €6.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 20,000 employees in North America and had sales of $19.7 billion in 2018. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

For further information: Media Relations contact: Nicole McAuley, Phone: 416-571-4160, Nicole.mcauley@basf.com; BASF Corporation, 100 Milverton Drive, Mississauga, Ontario L5R 4H1, www.basf.com