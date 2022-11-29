Baselode Announces Bought Deal Private Placement and Termination of Previous Brokered Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is announcing that it has terminated its previous agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. regarding the best efforts private placement as announced by the Company in a press release dated October 31, 2022. Baselode has entered into a new agreement whereby Red Cloud Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. will act as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale 3,571,429 flow-through units of the Company to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.84 per Charity FT Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.80 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

At the closing of the Underwritten Offering, the Company shall pay to the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and will issue to the Underwriters common share purchase warrants of ‎the Company (the "Broker Warrants"), exercisable for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, to acquire in aggregate that number of common shares of the Company which is equal to 6.0% ‎of the number of Charity FT Units sold under the Offering at an exercise price equal to C$0.52 per ‎share.‎

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for exploration of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin. The Offering is scheduled to close on or around December 19, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Charity FT Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.baselode.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

