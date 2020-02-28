Basecamp Climbing Opens Second Location in Toronto Underground Cinema Space at 186 Spadina

The home of Basecamp's new location first opened as Golden Harvest Cinema in 1985 and operated until mid-1995. The space was then vacant for 15 years from 1995 - 2010 until it was revived as the Toronto Underground Cinema. This new iteration lasted two years and closed in 2012. In 2015 the theatre was repurposed by the Kingsway Community Life Centre, a new age church group. They operated out of the space until the end of 2019 and Basecamp Climbing will now be reshaping the space into a bouldering and training gym.

The theatre hall still carries some cinematic charm with a few relics from its past - including a full size movie theatre screen, stage lights and over 600 theatre chairs. These items are available for purchase and would be perfect for any film & theatre enthusiasts who would want an authentic movie-screening experience in their homes.

Basecamp Climbing first opened to the public in 2016 and will be celebrating its fourth anniversary this coming Saturday (Feb 29th). Languay will be sharing more details about the upcoming 2nd location at the event. Users can sign up to learn more about the opening date and ongoings of the new facility by heading to Basecamp's website www.basecampclimbing.ca/queen

