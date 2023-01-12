Bartek Breaks Ground on World's Largest Malic and Fumaric Acid Facility

The project will double the company's existing capacity and invest in the community

STONEY CREEK, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Bartek Ingredients, the global leader in malic and food-grade fumaric acids, held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of its new state-of-the-art production facility. Once complete, the facility will be the world's largest and most technologically advanced malic and food-grade fumaric acid production plant.

The $175 million facility will double Bartek's capacity and provide advanced production capabilities allowing the Company and the Province of Ontario to remain the global market leader in these vital products, and to accelerate product and process innovation efforts. The new facility will be the most environmentally sustainable plant in the industry and is projected to reduce per unit GHG emissions by more than 80 per cent. In addition, Bartek will lead its competitors in the application of advanced manufacturing principles, enabling continuous improvement and process innovation.

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our new state-of-the-art facility which will set a new global benchmark for safety, efficiency, and environmental performance," said John Burrows, President and CEO, Bartek Ingredients. "We are pleased to be investing in the community of Stoney Creek, and proud to play an integral part in supporting local industries and the local economy. We are thankful for our partnerships with the provincial and federal government and Environment Hamilton and their support and guidance throughout the process."

Construction of the facility will inject $100 million into the local economy and will be a growth generator for decades to come - supporting meaningful jobs in Stoney Creek and providing training in the job skills of the future for employees.

WSP Global, a globally renowned engineering consulting firm, is leading construction and design for the project. The facility is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2024.

"Hamilton's Bartek facility will soon become one of the world's largest malic and food-grade acid production plants," said Neil Lumsden, MPP for Hamilton East – Stoney Creek. "Our government is excited to see local manufacturers, such as Bartek, invest in Ontario to grow and create more good-paying jobs right here in Hamilton!"

"Congratulations to everyone at Bartek Ingredients on this exciting milestone," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Bartek's $175 million investment will ensure that the company can continue to expand and create more good-paying jobs in Hamilton and the surrounding region. Together, we're building a stronger Ontario with opportunities for all people."

"Bartek's new state-of-the-art facility will be a shining example of Ontario's robust agri-food manufacturing and processing sector," said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. "This major investment will create good paying jobs in the local community and further strengthen Ontario's value-added food supply chain."

"Ontario has a clean energy advantage and is a sustainable and predictable place to do business. As a result, we're attracting the jobs of tomorrow. My Ministry was proud to work closely with Bartek through the permitting and approvals process to help secure this significant investment to Ontario," said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

About Bartek Ingredients

For over 50 years, Bartek Ingredients Inc. has been a leading global manufacturer of malic acid, fumaric acid, and maleic anhydride. Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Bartek employs 120 people across its two production facilities in Southern Ontario. Bartek's facilities are registered to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard. Bartek also holds the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification, and it distributes to more than 40 countries around the world. With new ownership in 2019 and significant investments, Bartek's presence in the food and beverage space continues to be bolstered by highly innovative products and services that utilize deep product expertise and application knowledge to offer solutions to industry needs. For more information about Bartek, visit bartek.ca/ .

