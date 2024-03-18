Barsele Announces Name Change to First Nordic Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Barsele") (TSXV: BME) (OTC: BRSLF) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the Company's application to change the name of the Company to "First Nordic Metals Corp." with the trading symbol "FNM". Furthermore, it is also expected that the Company's shares will trade under the new symbol "FNMCF" on the OTCQB. Trading in the common shares of the Company under the new name and symbol on the TSXV will commence at market open on March 20, 2024.

Taj Singh President and CEO commented, "The Barsele / Gold Line merger, which closed a few weeks ago, created a combined company with a leading gold portfolio underpinned by the advanced stage Barsele gold project and one of the largest consolidated gold exploration portfolios in Scandinavia, both in Sweden and in Finland. The flagship of the portfolio is the ~100,000-hectare district-scale position in Sweden covering almost the entire Gold Line belt and a significant portion of the Skellefte VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) belt and covering a +100km belt position of regional first-order structural corridors. These belts have been hosts to multiple +1Moz gold deposits, including the 4.2Moz Boliden Mine, as well as numerous base metal deposits of significant scale. The current name change to "First Nordic Metals Corp." reflects a new beginning for the recently combined companies and is obviously well-suited as we look to becoming a leading Scandinavian-focused explorer and project developer."

There is no change in the capitalization of the Company in connection with the change of name and new trading symbol. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the name change and new trading symbol. Outstanding common shares certificates or DRS notices do not need to be exchanged. The Company's new CUSIP number is 33583M107 and its new ISIN number is CA33583M1077.

In connection with its name change, the Company will be launching its new website at www.FNMetals.com which will go live early April 2024.

About First Nordic Metals

First Nordic's flagship is the Barsele gold project, located in Sweden and in a joint venture with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The Barsele project currently hosts a combined open pit and underground NI 43-101 Indicated Resource of 324koz gold and an Inferred resource of 2.1Moz gold. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position of close to 100,000 hectares on both the prolific Gold Line and Skellefte VMS belts. Additionally, in northern Finland First Nordic holds the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh

President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Barsele Minerals Corp.

For further information: Alicia Ford, Business Development Manager, Phone: 403-604-9646, Email: [email protected] or [email protected]