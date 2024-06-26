Barrington Consulting Group achieves respected B Corp Certification

HALIFAX, NS, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Barrington Consulting Group is proud to announce that it has earned B Corp certification, rounding out 20 years as a trailblazer in responsible, purpose-driven business practices.

As one of a select few Nova Scotia companies to achieve this prestigious designation, Barrington sets a precedent for responsible business leadership in the region. "B Corp certification represents more than just a badge to us – it signifies our dedication to seeing our company as a force for good," said Andrew Creaser, Managing Partner of Barrington Consulting Group. "Prioritizing community and environmental responsibility alongside financial successes is our guiding principle now and for the future. It's wonderful to have an objective measurement of our efforts."

At Barrington, B Corp values permeate every aspect of operations, guiding decision-making processes and client engagements alike. From fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to engaging in meaningful community projects, the company demonstrates its commitment to making a positive impact in the community every day. We work with our employees to support opportunities to give back to our community through volunteer work and donations to organizations that our employees identify. For 2024 we have selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"We are thrilled to join the global community of B Corps, reinforcing our longstanding commitment to ethical business practices and community engagement," said Creaser. "This certification validates our efforts to drive meaningful change, in every project we undertake.

B Corp certification brings tangible benefits to Barrington's clients, providing assurance that our company adheres to the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

In addition, Barrington's B Corp certification contributes to the Nova Scotia business ecosystem by showcasing the region's capacity for innovation and sustainable growth. As a leader in responsible business practices, Barrington can help inspire other local companies to follow suit, creating a ripple effect of positive change throughout the community.

About Barrington Consulting Group:

Barrington Consulting Group is a leading consultancy firm based in Nova Scotia, specializing in working with public and private sector organizations on solving their problems. With a focus on sustainable results, innovation, and community responsibility, Barrington empowers organizations to achieve their business goals while making a positive impact in the community.

Learn More: www.barringtongrp.ca

About B Corp Certification:

B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. In order to achieve certification, a company must:

Demonstrate high social and environmental performance by achieving a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above and passing our risk review. Multinational corporations must also meet baseline requirement standards.

by achieving a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above and passing our risk review. Multinational corporations must also meet baseline requirement standards. Make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and achieve benefit corporation status if available in their jurisdiction.

by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and achieve benefit corporation status if available in their jurisdiction. Exhibit transparency by allowing information about their performance measured against B Lab's standards to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website.

Learn More: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/certification/

To see Barrington Consulting Group B Corp Profile: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/the-barrington-consulting-group/

