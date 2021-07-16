Barrie power outage update #2 - Alectra crews continue working to repair extensive damage

BARRIE, ON, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra crews continued working through the night to repair extensive damage caused by a tornado in Barrie yesterday. At the height of the outage, 9,000 homes and businesses were impacted.

Restoration efforts were successful and Alectra had re-energized all but 450 customers by approximately 10:30 p.m. last night. An additional 52 customers were restored overnight as crews continued working throughout the night to repair broken poles, powerlines and damaged transformers.

The repair efforts will continue this morning to the remaining 398 homes and businesses still without power and we anticipate restoring most customers by early afternoon. Updates will be provided periodically via Twitter (@Alectranews) and on the outage map at alectrautilities.com.

Working in concert with Barrie Police and emergency services, we have identified a number of homes that are deemed unsafe/uninhabitable. As such, these homes will require extensive structural and foundation repairs. These homeowners are being advised to contact Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) for information about the repairs required at the property, to be completed by a licensed electrician, prior to being energized.

Alectra's Customer Care team is available to support residents and answer questions related to our restoration efforts. Barrie customers may call 1-833-ALECTRA (1-833-253-2872) to speak with a live agent or visit alectrautilities.com.

Alectra continues to remind everyone to stay safe and stay clear of areas where crews are working, specifically around areas with trees located near wires, as fallen limbs that contact power lines could cause injury.

Alectra's System Control Centre and line crews will continue replacing damaged infrastructure until all customers have been restored, we thank everyone for their ongoing patience.

