Barrantagh Announces Risk Rating Change for Barrantagh Small Cap Canadian Equity Fund

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Barrantagh Investment Management Inc. today announces the following change to the risk rating of Barrantagh Small Cap Canadian Equity Fund (the "Fund"):

Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating Barrantagh Small Cap Canadian Equity Fund High Medium-High

No material changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology and investment objectives and strategies of the Fund can be found in the Fund's most recently filed simplified prospectus.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment funds in these documents.

About Barrantagh Investment Management Inc.

Barrantagh Investment Management Inc. was established in 1995 and provides disciplined independent value investing for Private Clients, Pensions, Foundations, Indigenous Communities, Corporations and Sub-Advisory relationships. Barrantagh operates completely independently as a 100% employee-owned firm headquartered in Toronto with a client service and marketing arm in Vancouver. As a UN PRI signatory, we incorporate the assessment of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into our investment decision-making process. The firm is committed to a high level of client service provided directly by the experienced partners.

