Barometer Capital Management Expands Commitment to Integrated Family Wealth Planning with New Leadership Appointments

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Barometer Capital Management Inc. is proud to announce the appointments of Tiffany L. Harding as Head of Wealth & Estate Planning Services, Family Wealth Advisor, and Shivana Stan as Head of Wealth Services, Family Wealth Advisor. These leadership appointments underscore Barometer's commitment to addressing the complex, multi-faceted needs of high-net-worth individuals and families, ensuring a holistic approach that fosters stability, continuity, and security across generations.

Tiffany Harding brings over 25 years of experience in wealth management, leading and advising individuals and families with a multi-disciplinary, integrated approach to wealth planning. Dedicated to fostering "wealth wellness"—the clarity that comes from financial awareness and the confidence to manage life's planned and unplanned events—Tiffany's purpose-driven approach goes beyond financials to encompass family dynamics, values, and aspirations, with a strong focus on execution. Tiffany holds numerous industry designations, including Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Family Enterprise Advisor (FEA), Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA).

Shivana Stan, stepping into her expanded role as Head of Wealth Services, Family Wealth Advisor will further strengthen Barometer's disciplined, holistic approach to wealth management, integrating wealth strategies that align with each family's unique goals and aspirations. With a deep foundation in accounting, Shivana combines technical expertise and strategic foresight to optimize tax efficiency, navigate complex financial structures, deliver insightful financial analyses, and address multi-generational wealth planning challenges. She holds designations as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

"Tiffany and Shivana embody the expertise and commitment essential for guiding families through the complexities of managing and preserving their wealth," said David Burrows, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Barometer Capital Management. "Barometer is well-positioned to meet the complex, multi-faceted needs of individuals and families by delivering an integrated and disciplined approach to managing wealth, helping clients achieve financial security and build lasting legacies." Barometer Capital Management Inc. is a Canadian-owned discretionary investment management firm delivering a wide range of investment products and services, including separately managed accounts, the Barometer Private Pools, the Barometer Group of Funds and investment advisory services to direct clients as well as investment management services to financial advisors via an investment management platform. For more information, visit www.barometercapital.ca .

SOURCE Barometer Capital Management

David Burrows, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Barometer Capital Management Inc., [email protected]