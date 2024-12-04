Barney's Farm Genetics, Sensi Seeds, and ILGM Enter Historic Merger Agreement

This Business Combination Brings Three Premiere Cannabis Genetics Providers Under One Umbrella to Serve Growers Across Europe and North America

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Barney's Farm Genetics, a global leader in cannabis seed breeding known for its unique and innovative strains, today announced it has entered an agreement to merge with the iconic Sensi Seeds, a pioneering international seed library, and ILGM, a market-leading U.S. seed bank and e-commerce platform. The announcement took place at MJ BizCon, the world's leading annual cannabis conference and trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expected to close in early 2025, this new partnership will allow Barney's Farm Genetics, Sensi Seeds and ILGM to continue operating as distinct brands under one governing umbrella, streamlining operations, sharing proprietary breeding expertise, and positioning the company to compete on a global scale.

"2025 will be a transformative year, not only for our business, but for growers and cannabis connoisseurs worldwide," said Derry Brett, founder of Barney's Farm Genetics and the newly formed group's CEO. "This is more than a business merger — it's a game changer, uniting our reputation for prestige genetics with Sensi's vast library of heritage seed and ILGM's loyal customer base of home growing enthusiasts. Once combined, we'll be able to offer growers the most unique, elevated and sought after cannabis genetics on the market."

Ben Dronkers, founder of Sensi Seeds, emphasized the cultural significance of the merger, stating: "This partnership strikes a balance between honoring the legacy market and shaping a brighter future for the cannabis industry. We are devoted to innovation, quality, and preserving the seeds of this rich, diverse, and extraordinary plant."

Key drivers and benefits of uniting Barney's Farm Genetics, Sensi Seeds, and ILGM under one unified operating umbrella include:

Collaborative Strength : Retaining the unique identities of each brand while benefiting from collective expertise.

: Retaining the unique identities of each brand while benefiting from collective expertise. Premium Quality : Establishing gold standards in product safety and agricultural excellence.

: Establishing gold standards in product safety and agricultural excellence. Seamless Integration : Creating synergies for improved value and a superior customer experience.

: Creating synergies for improved value and a superior customer experience. Global Expansion: Leveraging unparalleled distribution to reach new and underserved markets.

"The global community of cannabis growers are the true beneficiaries of this unique collaboration," said Ernst Rustenhoven, CEO of ILGM. "From the start, ILGM has been committed to empowering home growers with resources, education and access to premium seeds. By partnering with two prestigious heritage brands like Barney's Farm Genetics and Sensi Seeds, we're unlocking a new level of potential that will enrich and expand our catalog of world-class genetics."

In a historic first, the group has announced plans to go public in the U.S. by mid-2025, making it the world's first publicly traded cannabis seed company.

For more information about Barney's Farm Genetics, Sensi Seeds and ILGM, or view seed catalogs and make a purchase, please visit: barneysfarm.com ; sensiseeds.com ; and ilgm.com .

About Barney's Farm Genetics

Originally founded in April 1986 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Barney's Farm Genetics has nearly 40 years of expertise in cannabis seed breeding. Recognized as a global leader, the company collaborates with top cannabis breeders worldwide to deliver premium, innovative strains for both home growers and industrial farmers. Guided by the motto "Higher & Higher," Barney's Farm remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cannabis genetics. For more information, visit barneysfarm.com and follow us on Instagram at @barneysfarm.genetics .

About Sensi Seeds

Established in 1985, Sensi Seeds is a pioneering cannabis seed company with a mission to normalize the use of cannabis and promote its diverse benefits. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Sensi Seeds is renowned for its extensive collection of high-quality, expertly developed strains, trusted by home growers and professionals alike. As an advocate for cannabis education, innovation, and sustainability, Sensi Seeds has been at the forefront of the cannabis industry, shaping its history and future. To stay up to speed, visit sensiseeds.com and follow us on Instagram at @sensiseeds .

About ILGM

ILGM is the US' largest online cannabis seed bank committed to providing top-quality seeds, expert guidance, and discreet service. Our diverse selection of premium seeds, coupled with exceptional customer support and educational resources, empowers growers of all levels to cultivate with confidence. With a focus on quality, privacy, and legal compliance, ILGM is your go-to destination for premium cannabis seeds and cultivation expertise. For more information, visit: ilgm.com and follow us on Instagram at @ilgm_official

