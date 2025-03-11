Bardel Entertainment, Think Tank Training Centre launch C$21,000 Imagination in Motion CG arts scholarship for underrepresented artists in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Emmy-winning animation studio, Bardel Entertainment, is partnering with renowned 3D art school, Think Tank Training Centre to launch Imagination in Motion: A CG Arts Scholarship, a new initiative supporting underrepresented Canadian artists in British Columbia. Starting in June 2025, the scholarship will award five underrepresented local Canadian students with $4,250 CAD towards covering their tuition for the 16-week CG Fundamentals Certificate Program at Think Tank Training Centre. This program offers hands-on training from industry professionals, giving recipients the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of computer graphics and take their first steps toward a career in the 3D graphics, animation and visual effects industry.

Imagination in Motion: A CG Arts Scholarship (CNW Group/Think Tank Training Centre)

The Imagination in Motion Scholarship is designed to open doors for underrepresented artists in British Columbia, providing them with the foundational skills needed to pursue a career in 3D Computer Graphics. The program is delivered entirely online, making it accessible to aspiring artists across the province. In addition to Think Tank's accredited curriculum, scholarship recipients will gain exclusive access to industry workshops and events led by Bardel professionals, offering invaluable insights into the world of animation and computer graphics. People of all genders, abilities, identities, and socioeconomic backgrounds are encouraged to apply, with applications opening on March 17, 2025.

Scholarship details

Applications are open from March 17 ( 9:00am PDT ) until April 11 ( 8:59pm PDT )

( ) until ( ) Five applicants selected as recipients

Recipients receive tuition scholarship for Think Tank's 16-week online CG Fundamentals

Recipients will be informed about exclusive workshops run by the Bardel CG and 3D teams

All software provided by Think Tank

For information on applying to the Imagination in Motion Scholarship, visit:

https://thinktankonline.tttc.ca/bardel-scholarship/

Empowering the Next Generation of Artists

"The entertainment industry thrives on creativity and through this partnership with Bardel Entertainment we are able to bring a unique opportunity to the province's historically underrepresented artists," says Think Tank CEO, Marty Hasselbach, "we're helping to break down barriers by providing access to world-class training and mentorship. We look forward to what will be an excellent partnership with Bardel and we can't wait to see how these artists' unique perspectives shape the future of the industry."

"At Bardel Entertainment, we believe that diversity fuels creativity. By collaborating with Think Tank, we are not only opening doors for underrepresented artists but also enriching the creative landscape with fresh, diverse voices. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every artist has the opportunity to shine and contribute to the future of CG animation" — Tina Chow, Bardel Entertainment CEO

About Bardel Entertainment

Bardel Entertainment is an internationally recognized, Emmy Award®-winning studio and the creative force behind top audience hits such as The Dragon Prince, Rick and Morty, Teen Titans Go!, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. With commitment to quality, creativity, and innovation, Bardel is one of the most highly sought-after animation studios worldwide. The pushing of boundaries and challenging the norms fuels Bardel's ongoing growth and unwavering dedication to delivering the highest caliber content.



For more information about Bardel Entertainment, visit www.bardel.ca

About Think Tank Training Centre

For 20 years, Think Tank has been a VFX, game art, asset creation, and animation school providing real artists with real training for real careers. Currently ranked as the #1 School in Game Art & Development Worldwide and the #1 School in Visual Effects Worldwide by the prestigious Rookies Global School Rankings (www.therookies.co), Think Tank continues to provide students with a high-end education, along with the ability to establish rewarding careers in the TV, Film, and Games industries.

To learn more about Think Tank Training Centre, visit www.tttc.ca.

SOURCE Think Tank Training Centre

MEDIA CONTACTS: Think Tank Training Centre, Johnathon Cariati | Publicist, [email protected]; Bardel Entertainment Inc., Sanja Zoric | VP of Operations, [email protected]