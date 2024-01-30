BarBurrito Reaches 300th Location Milestone

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - BarBurrito proudly announces the Grand Opening of their 300th location in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. As Canada's largest Tex-Mex QSR brand, BarBurrito's exponential growth is a testament to their commitment to serving fresh and delicious food that caters to everyone.

To celebrate the opening of their 300th location, BarBurrito is offering a special promotion to guests across the nation. Everyone can enjoy $3.00 off all orders (over $10) through the BarBurrito Canada app with the code CELEBRATE300. This amazing offer is valid from January 30th to February 4th, so hurry and take advantage of this incredible deal!

BarBurrito's story began in 2005 with the opening of its first location. Later, in 2009, the first franchise location was opened. In May 2023, BarBurrito reached an incredible milestone of 250 locations, with Edson, Alberta representing the 250th location. Now, only 8 months later, BarBurrito has opened their 300th location. BarBurrito is not slowing down anytime soon. They plan to expand their brand by looking into non-traditional locations, including campuses and petroleum locations, in 2024.

BarBurrito's success has been driven by locally owned and family operated locations that are proud to serve fresh Tex-Mex to customers across Canada. While some competitors focus on large urban centers, BarBurrito has found success in smaller communities, even those with populations of 10,000 or less.

In addition to their exciting news, BarBurrito is currently in the season of MadMex Mondays. Enjoy a burrito starting at only $5.49 every Monday at your local BarBurrito location until March 25th. Come and experience the deliciousness that is BarBurrito, and celebrate their 300th location with them today!

ABOUT BARBURRITO

Ever since we opened the first BarBurrito in Toronto in 2005, we've built on our reputation of offering great quality Tex-Mex food, fresh, fast, and without compromise. We may not be the only burrito in town, but we've certainly raised the bar. Find out what you've been missing at BarBurrito.

