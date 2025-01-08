BarBurrito Launches New Burritos With a Charitable Partnership

BarBurrito has teamed up with professional basketball players Kelly Olynyk and Gradey Dick in support of Canadian non-profit, Buckets & Borders, to give back to local communities.

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - BarBurrito is proud to announce its partnership with professional basketball players, Kelly Olynyk and Gradey Dick to launch two exclusive menu items: the "Classic Kelly" and the "Hungry Gradey." From now until April 30, $1 from every sale of these limited-edition burritos will be donated to Buckets & Borders, a Canadian non-profit dedicated to fostering community and connection through basketball. BarBurrito will be matching these donations, with a minimum donation of $25,000.

The limited-edition burritos were created to satisfy different cravings. The Classic Kelly is a large steak burrito, perfect for those moments when you want something reliable and delicious. It is stuffed with Mexican rice, pinto & black beans, jalapeño salsa, cilantro, green pepper, guacamole, tomato, red onion, burrito sauce, and signature hot sauce all wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. The Hungry Gradey is the go-to option for a big appetite – it includes a crunchy chicken BBOX featuring a burrito with rice, lettuce, corn, and chipotle BBQ sauce, served with Extreme Fries and Extreme Chips.

Buckets & Borders' not-for-profit initiatives are dedicated to improving communities and bringing people together by restoring outdoor basketball courts, telling impactful stories, and working collaboratively with communities to make the greatest long term impact. This partnership with BarBurrito directly supports Buckets & Borders' mission to make a meaningful impact in communities across Canada. Funds raised will be allocated to Buckets & Borders' "25 by 25" campaign, an initiative to complete 25 basketball court restorations by the end of 2025.

"Giving back to the communities that have supported me throughout my career is something I've always been passionate about and this partnership allows us to make a real difference together." Olynyk comments, "Through food and basketball, we're building strong connections in neighbourhoods across Canada."

This collaboration is a testament to BarBurrito's commitment to supporting local communities and creating positive change. The Classic Kelly and Hungry Gradey burritos represent more than just fresh menu additions - they embody the spirit of teamwork, giving back, and creating a lasting impact.

"At BarBurrito, we believe in creating meaningful connections with the communities we serve, with each franchise being locally owned and operated," says Colette MacLean, BarBurrito VP of Marketing. "Partnering with Olynyk and Gradey, and Buckets & Borders takes our mission to the next level, bringing people together and giving back in a tangible way."

BarBurrito's highly customizable menu lets fans choose "Food for Any Mood" - whether you're in the mood for something spicy, medium, or mild. The Classic Kelly and Hungry Gradey burritos are available for a limited time at BarBurrito locations across Canada. Don't miss your chance to enjoy these exclusive creations while giving back to Buckets & Borders. Visit a BarBurrito near you today and give back, one burrito at a time.

About BarBurrito

BarBurrito, founded in 2005, is Canada's largest and fastest-growing Tex-Mex quick-service restaurant brand. With more than 350 locations across the country, it offers a wide range of fresh, flavourful, and fully customizable burritos, tacos, and bowls. Customers can select from an array of proteins, fresh toppings, salsas and sauces to create a personalized meal. BarBurrito is dedicated to providing bold, high-quality flavours with ingredients that are always fresh and made-to-order, ensuring a satisfying dining experience every time.

About Buckets & Borders

Buckets & Borders is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to using basketball as a tool to foster community, rebuild outdoor basketball courts and community spaces, and empower youth. Their programs bring people together through the love of the game and promote positive social change.

SOURCE BarBurrito

