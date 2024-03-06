Barbie® Celebrates 65 Years of Inspiring Girls to Recognize Their Full Potential

Barbie brand commemorates milestone anniversary ahead of International Women's Day by:

Honouring Shania Twain, global superstar and celebrated Canadian songwriter, with a one-of-a-kind role model doll in her likeness

Announcing anniversary collection of Barbie dolls

Collaborating with over 40 brand partners

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today its kickoff to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Barbie and over six decades of breaking down boundaries and inspiring girls through storytelling, encouraging them to be confident, daring, brave and legendary.

Since the brand's inception, Barbie has helped girls explore their limitless potential through different roles and narratives – from encouraging self-expression through dress-up to playing out any of her 250+ careers. With Barbie by their sides, countless children have been able to imagine their own stories through play that help shape their real-life futures. As Barbie celebrates her 65th anniversary on March 9, the brand is sharing countless stories of empowerment and bringing her legendary legacy to life through the eyes and words of fans everywhere, starting with some of the most renowned storytellers out there.

"Barbie's story has never been just about her. It's about the countless young kids she's inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way," said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls. "For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognize over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream – and dream big."

To honour global storytellers who are using their platform for good, Barbie is recognizing eight women worldwide who embody the brand's mission to inspire stories to shape the future. In Canada, Barbie is honouring Shania Twain, global superstar and celebrated songwriter, with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll made in her likeness for her impact as a storyteller shaping the future. Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner, one of music and fashion's most renowned trailblazers, and the first artist in history to release three consecutive diamond-certified albums. With six albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. In April 2023, Twain kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me tour, which ran through November 2023, and was one of the top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. Shania will return to Las Vegas this May for her third residency entitled "Come On Over!"

"As a young girl, I was inspired by the essence of Barbie to create my own imaginative world and express myself through role play and storytelling," commented Shania Twain. "I applaud Barbie for encouraging girls to create their own narratives and I'm honored to serve as a storyteller and role model during their 65th anniversary year. I hope other young girls are inspired to play out their dreams and recognize their limitless potential."

The Barbie brand is kicking off 65th-anniversary celebrations this March by:

HONOURING GLOBAL STORYTELLERS USING THEIR PLATFORM FOR GOOD with one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in their likeness in celebration of International Women's Day. To highlight impactful storytellers, Barbie is recognizing eight women worldwide who embody the brand's mission to inspire stories to shape the future. The global lineup includes: Shania Twain (Canada ): Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter, and Style Icon As one of music and fashion's most renowned trailblazers breaking down barriers for women in country music, Shania Twain is the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. Viola Davis ( United States ) : Critically Revered Artist, Activist, Producer, Philanthropist, and Best-Selling Author Viola Davis is an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winning actor. Her production company, JuVee Productions, focuses on giving a voice to the voiceless through impactful narratives defined by inclusion. Davis has partnered with multiple programs to eradicate childhood hunger in the United States . Dame Helen Mirren ( United Kingdom ) : Acclaimed Actress and Advocate for Women's Stories Helen Mirren is one of the world's best known and most respected actresses, along with being an advocate for embracing and celebrating self-expression, aging and fashion. Kylie Minogue ( Australia ) : Artist As a superstar artist, Kylie Minogue's glittering career has kept her firmly rooted in the present whilst defining and celebrating much of our collective past. Maira Gomez ( Brazil ) : Content Creator Hailing from the indigenous community of the Tatuyo ethnic group in Amazonas, Maira Gomez aims to present the culture and traditions of her people to her nearly 7 million followers on social media. Lila Avilés ( Mexico ): Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Lila Avilés is an award-winning film producer, having won more than thirty international festivals and whose movies have a strong reception from international critics. Nicole Fujita ( Japan ) : Model Nicole Fujita is a model and TV personality whose apparel brand will be opening its first retail store in March. Enissa Amani ( Germany ) : Comedian Enissa Amani is a stand-up comedian and political activist using her voice to create and produce viral shows addressing racism issues in Germany . Barbie is dedicated to showcasing more impactful stories and storytellers who can help inspire fans of all ages to craft their own narrative and unlock their limitless potential.





with one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in their likeness in celebration of International Women's Day. INTRODUCING AN ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION of products revisiting some of the most popular career dolls from Barbie's impressive resume and introducing new celebratory and Fashionista dolls inspired by classic Barbie looks throughout her history. The 65th anniversary collection includes: The Barbie Career 65 th Anniversary doll collection highlights three of the most popular careers held by Barbie since the doll's creation including Farm Vet, Pop Star, and Astronaut. A new signature, collectible offering inspired by the original 1959 Barbie doll, dressed in a classic couture gown featuring white and black stripes, celebrating the iconic black and white striped bathing suit. 2024 Fashionistas dolls paying homage to Barbie fashion through the years by re-imagining iconic looks in modern day outfits. The new dolls are inspired by 65 years of style including the 1959 First Barbie, 1977 Superstar Barbie, 1985 Peaches 'n' Cream, and many more dolls.

"With every year, Barbie continues to champion endless possibilities for women and girls, inspiring people all over the globe," states Jennifer Gileno, Head of Licencing, Mattel Canada. "For Barbie's 65th, we wanted to shine a spotlight on a diverse group of Canadian brands, who are individually and collectively changing conversations in each of their respective fields, highlighting and celebrating women empowerment."

Canadian and global collaborations include:

On International Women's Day, March 8 , Barbie is set to release a new limited edition partnership collection with the iconic Canadian brand Roots. The nine-piece collection pays homage to the Roots Canadian heritage, while playfully embracing Barbie's bold and dynamic history through a pink lens. A partnership with Canadian woman-founded visionary, better for you candy brand SmartSweets, launching on March 12, 2024 . Embracing Barbie's messaging of limitless potential and a sweeter world, SmartSweets is releasing an exclusive flavour and shape, inspired by the nostalgia of carefree childhood days and dreamy summer memories. Will be available at Walmart, Save On Foods, Hudson News, Amazon, Well.ca, and SmartSweets.ca. Launching in Summer 2024 is a partnership with a carefully curated group of Canadian fashion, beauty, accessory and jewelry brands, reimagining Barbie through the decades from today's lens. As a first for Barbie in Canada , the partnership leans into Barbie's unwavering leadership and messaging of fashion and female empowerment and aims to inspire sisterhood as part of each individual's path to success. (Further information to come in summer 2024). An Inclusive fashion partnership with a Canadian fashion brand to embrace accessibility in fashion. (More information to come summer 2024). Barbie: The World Tour , a new illustrated book available March 19 th , created by Barbie the Movie star/producer Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal with photography by Craig McDean and creative direction by Fabien Baron , in partnership with Rizzoli to capture the glamour and high style of the most popular doll in the world. Barbie by Assouline , a luxury, 340-page coffee table book fabricated in silk Barbiecore pink, which explores the brand's evolution, decade by decade, with fascinating facts, insights and never-before-seen imagery that opened the imagination for what a doll – and a woman – could be.





CELEBRATING AT RETAIL across the globe with in-store and online activation, including:

Brand Shop featuring Barbie-themed products including toys and apparel.

with a Barbie-themed cookie decorating party and exclusive offer.

Walmart, featuring Barbie displays at locations across the country this spring under the theme "65 Years of Inspiration, Dreams Made Here." This retailer will feature many new product launches throughout the year including apparel, sporting goods and grocery as well as some exciting and exclusive toy offers!

Barbie's 65th anniversary year follows a milestone moment in the brand's history with the 2023 release of the Barbie movie, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures. Since its theatrical debut last July, the critically acclaimed, award-winning Barbie movie has shattered multiple box office records by becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023, the highest-grossing film ever for Warner Bros. Pictures, and the highest-grossing film by a female director, Greta Gerwig.

Following Barbie's birthday on March 9, the brand will continue to celebrate throughout the year, including addition partnerships across next 65 days, and further activities through the Fall.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

