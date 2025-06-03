Banyan Software Strengthens Presence in Germany with Acquisition of star/trac supply chain solutions GmbH

MUNICH, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Banyan Software , a leading acquirer and operator of niche software businesses, is pleased to announce its acquisition of star/trac supply chain solutions GmbH ("star/trac"), a specialized provider of intelligent yard and transport management solutions for the chemical, industrial, and logistics sectors.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, star/trac, a member of the Barkawi Group, has established itself as a trusted partner in optimizing complex yard management operations. Its innovative solutions significantly enhance operational efficiency, reduce truck waiting times, and ensure compliance with the stringent safety and regulatory standards of its industry-leading clients.

"We've built star/trac by understanding and meeting the specific, highly complex needs of our customers. Joining Banyan positions us to continue our growth and product innovation, leveraging their deep software expertise and strategic resources. We look forward to the next chapter of star/trac's evolution, ensuring ongoing value for our clients and team."



- Statement by founders of star/trac: Hans Maier-Dech CEO, Clemens Weber CEO, Stefan Willemroth CTO

"star/trac brings a uniquely powerful solution set that is deeply embedded within critical logistics operations for leading industrial companies. Their reputation for excellence and deep domain expertise made this a compelling partnership opportunity. We're excited to support the star/trac team as they continue to deliver exceptional value to existing customers and expand their presence further in the logistics and industrial sectors."



- Kay-Ingo Greve, Operating Partner, DACH of Banyan Software

"Together with Banyan and our valued customers we will continue to support the exciting growth path of star/trac, driving supply chain innovation and digitization in Europe and beyond. We are convinced that we have found the perfect partner to jointly take star/trac to the next level.



- Karim Barkawi, CEO Barkawi Group

About star/trac supply chain solutions GmbH. Founded in 1998, star/trac supply chain solutions GmbH provides advanced yard and transport management systems specifically designed for the complex operational demands of the chemical, industrial, and logistics industries. Its specialized solutions facilitate efficient truck and material flow management, dramatically reducing processing times and enhancing compliance with rigorous industry standards. star/trac serves leading blue-chip customers such as Covestro, Henkel, thyssenkrupp and many more, delivering significant operational cost savings and process improvements. For more information, visit www.star-trac.de .

About Barkawi Group. Barkawi, established 1994 in Munich, is a company builder and investor, providing ideas, expertise and capital to create and scale global supply chain technology ventures.

About Banyan Software, Inc. Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. Banyan's mission is to acquire, build, and grow great enterprise software businesses all over the world with dominant positions in niche verticals. Founded in 2016, the company follows a buy-and-hold-for-life strategy and is set up with a permanent capital base to preserve the legacy of founders. For more information, visit banyansoftware.com

SOURCE Banyan Software

Kristin Hege, [email protected], 480.540.6496