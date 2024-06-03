Banyan makes latest platform investment with Stagevision Inc. acquisition

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Banyan Capital Partners ("Banyan"), a leading Canadian middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Stagevision Inc. ("Stagevision" or the "Company"). Stagevision marks Banyan's third platform investment through Banyan Committed Capital LP, an evergreen investment vehicle established in December 2021.

Founded in 1984, Stagevision is one of the largest Canadian-owned providers of audiovisual, staging and event management services for live, virtual and hybrid events. While headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the Company maintains a well-recognized customer base in both Canada and the United States.

Banyan is partnering with the Company's CEO, Scott Tomlinson, who has served in this role since 2021. As part of the investment, Scott and the management team will acquire a minority ownership in the Company.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Banyan Capital Partners. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our company's history and Banyan's dedication to a long-term investment philosophy aligns with our objectives to continue to grow our business throughout North America," said Scott Tomlinson, CEO of Stagevision.

"Our partnership with Stagevision underscores the exceptional business it has built on the foundation of quality service and technical expertise. Banyan is excited to partner with Scott and his team as they enter a new phase of growth," said Matthew Segal, Managing Director and Partner at Banyan Capital Partners.

About Stagevision

Founded in 1984, Stagevision provides a range of services in professional audiovisual production and management, including the assembly of sets and soft good products, short-term rental of audiovisual equipment, and simultaneous interpretation services to businesses and related agencies across both Canada and the United States.

About Banyan Capital Partners

Founded in 1998 and under current management since 2008, Banyan Capital Partners is a leading Canadian private equity firm investing in middle-market companies throughout North America. Banyan's long-term investment approach and successful track record in providing full or partial liquidity to founders, families and entrepreneurs helps take businesses to the next level. For more information, please visit banyancapitalpartners.com.

Banyan is part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., an independent, employee-owned, multi-boutique asset management firm with over 40 years of history and offices across Canada and in the US, the UK and India. Collectively managing over C$127 billion in assets, CC&L Financial Group and its affiliate firms offer a diverse range of traditional and alternative investment products and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and retail clients. For more information, please visit cclgroup.com.

For further information: Jeff Wigle, Managing Director, Banyan Capital Partners, (416) 564-0737, [email protected]