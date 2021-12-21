Banyan Capital Partners Completes the Closing of its Committed Capital Fund at $216 Million

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Banyan Capital Partners ("Banyan"), a leading Canadian middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce it has closed the fundraising for its first tranche of committed capital at $216 million in a newly created evergreen fund, Banyan Committed Capital LP ("The Fund"). Funding was provided by high net worth investors of Connor Clark & Lunn Private Capital Ltd., Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., and the principals of Banyan. With this first committed capital raise, Banyan aims to build a sustainable, diversified portfolio of value-oriented private equity investments.

Banyan will continue with the long-term, partnership-focused investment philosophy and approach which has led to its success since 2008. Unlike traditional private equity firms, Banyan has the ability to hold its investments for up to 50 years.

Banyan will seek to make equity investments in the range of $10 million to $50 million in businesses with an established track record of generating annual EBITDA in the general range of $5 million to $15 million. Additional fundamental characteristics of targeted businesses include; a Canadian or U.S. headquarters, a clear competitive advantage, identifiable growth opportunities and the existence of, or potential to, generate significant free cash-flow.

Since 2008, Banyan has invested over $190 million across seven platform investments and completed an additional 10 add-on acquisitions across a breadth of industries. For more information on Banyan, please see www.banyancapitalpartners.com.

About Banyan Capital Partners

Founded and under current management since 2008, Banyan Capital Partners is a Canadian based private equity firm that makes equity investments in middle market private and public companies throughout North America. Through a long-term investment approach, Banyan has developed into one of Canada's leading middle market private equity firms with an established track record of success in providing full or partial liquidity to founders, families and entrepreneurs and helping them take their business to the next level. Banyan is part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., an independently owned multi-boutique asset management firm whose affiliates are collectively responsible for over $100 billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional, private and retail clients.

For further information: Jeff Wigle, Managing Director, Banyan Capital Partners, (416) 564-0737, [email protected]