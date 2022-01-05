BANYAN CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN INNOVATIVE SURFACE SOLUTIONS

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Banyan Capital Partners ("Banyan"), a leading Canadian middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce its investment in Innovative Surface Solutions LP ("Innovative" or the "Company"), a leading distributor of liquid surface solutions in North America. Innovative marks the inaugural investment through Banyan Committed Capital LP, an evergreen investment vehicle that has recently closed its first $216 million tranche of commitments.

Founded in 1986, Innovative Surface Solutions distributes liquid surface solutions to large treated salt partners, commercial customers, water treatment clients and government agencies across North America. Headquartered in Ajax, Ontario with its U.S. headquarters in Glenmont, New York, Innovative operates seven terminals with the capacity to store over 200 thousand metric tons of liquid product and process over 300 thousand metric tons annually, comprising the largest liquid distribution network in Eastern Canada and the Northeast U.S.

Banyan is partnering with the Company's CEO and existing majority owner, Greg Baun, who has served in this role since 1994, to help facilitate Innovative's next phase of growth. Greg will remain in the role of CEO post-close and retain a significant ownership stake in the Company.

"I am excited to be partnering with Banyan Capital Partners. Their long-term investment philosophy aligns with the objectives of my team to continue to grow our business throughout North America," said Greg Baun, CEO of Innovative Surface Solutions.

"Innovative is uniquely positioned on the east coast of Canada and the U.S. to provide essential road safety and industrial solutions to its customers for years to come. Banyan is looking forward to working with Greg and his team as we embark together on this next chapter of growth," said Matthew Segal, Managing Director and Partner at Banyan Capital Partners.

Founded in 1986, Innovative distributes liquid salts, primarily magnesium chloride and calcium chloride mixed with additives for de-icing, dust control and various industrial applications. The Company services a diverse customer base including large treated salt partners, commercial customers, water treatment clients and government agencies including regional municipalities, townships and counties.

Founded in 1998 and under current management since 2008, Banyan Capital Partners is a Canadian based private equity firm that makes equity investments in middle market private and public companies throughout North America. Through a long-term investment approach, Banyan has developed into one of Canada's leading middle market private equity firms with an established track record of success in providing full or partial liquidity to founders, families and entrepreneurs and helping them take their business to the next level. Banyan is part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., an independently owned multi-boutique asset management firm whose affiliates are collectively responsible for over $100 billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional, private and retail clients.

