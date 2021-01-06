BANXA (TSX-V: "BNXA") Commences trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Reports Record Transaction Volumes

"It is a significant milestone to list on the TSX Venture Exchange." said Founder & Chairman, Domenic Carosa, "While 2020 and the uncertainty of COVID has been challenging to many businesses, it has also been a period of substantial growth for us. This listing is in line with our core belief that regulation and transparency provides clarity for stakeholders. Our customers want a safe, reliable partner who can give them access to the digital asset market and we provide that to them. We look forward to a successful 2021 and this listing is another step along that path."

The company's product line consists of a B2B (business-to-business) offering, or wholly owned, B2C (direct-to-consumer) websites. Upcoming products will focus further development of digital payments, transfers and digital financial services. The company's flagship Business to Business (B2B) product reaches over 1.2 million users through its B2B customer network, while the company's Business to Consumer (B2C) product portfolio encompasses a number of brands and has been in operation since 2014. The Company has also reported a record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) result for the December 2020 quarter.

The TTV graph (management prepared) is denoted by $AUD and is based on 30th June financial year. (Q2-FY21 is the December 2020 quarter.)

"BANXA (TSX-V:BNXA - Banxa Holdings Inc.) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. (USD/CAD to BTC/ETH) Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands. For further information go to www.banxa.com "

